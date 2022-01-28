When your daughter runs to save your phone from being answered by her momma, you know something's up

Social media user @Rathipa_Rampedi shared a clip of a little girl grabbing her dad’s phone from her momma and it finished them

The people of Mzansi were cry-laughing over this clip as they are sure the father briefed his baby on the situation, lol

The whole phone privacy thing is a hot debate in the relationship streets. Seeing a daughter have her father’s back when his phone rangp has left many in stitches.

This baby girl had her daddy's back, that mother was never getting that phone. Image: Twitter / @Rathipa_Rampedi

Social media user @Rathipa_Rampedi shared a clip of a baby girl protecting her father’s phone from her mother and was broken over it. If this man does have a side-chick, he has definitely proofed his daughter on the matter, making her his eagle eye around baby momma.

“When the wife wants to answer the call from "Capitec", but the child has the dad's back ”

People of Mzansi react to the hilarious but on-point clip

While it probably isn’t a laughing matter to involve your children in your side businesses, people couldn’t help but laugh at this clip. People flooded the comment section with witty comments.

Take a look at some of the comments

@Rathipa_Rampedi said:

“Sometimes Capitec wants to remind you of the transactions you made during the day.”

@MaryAnnNkoana said:

“Then the "Capitec" will start making him miss out being with his family that time is she included.”

@colli_rise said:

“This one deserves everything, anything she wants, lol!”

@Thought9898 reacted with:

@bravo_nhlapo said:

