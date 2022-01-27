A South African mother got peeps talking after gifting her son a brand new car for his 13th birthday

She shared the news and photos on her social media saying that she was happy to have fulfilled the promise she had made to her boy

The post was shared by Briefly News on Facebook and has left online users divided on whether the vehicle purchase was a good move or not

A Mzansi mother Caro Matau left online users both elated and stunned after she shared that she had bought her son his first car on his 13th birthday.

A South African mother bought her son a new car for his 13th birthday. Image: Caro Matau / Facebook

She shared the news along with photos of her boy with his new ride on her social media recently.

“It was about 2 years ago that I made a promise to my first child son. I promised him that when he turns 13 years old, I'll start teaching him how to drive a car. Today he turns 13 years old. I then realised that he can't learn by driving my big auto car and that he needed a manual car to learn.

He will learn driving in our estate until such time when the law allows him to get the right documents and drive in the streets,” said Caro who wished her son beautiful blessings.

The attention drawing story was also shared by Briefly News on Facebook and peeps had a lot to say.

Should a 13 year old be driving?

While some were happy for the young teen, other users had their reservations on whether it was a wise decision or an appropriate gift for the boy. Here some users’ comments on the post:

Merle Grace Anthony Meyer said:

“Not a very good example as a parent what are you teaching your son, where does the responsibility and respect fit in for road users?”

Oscar Emboaba Guzu commented:

“At 13 early 90s will see your boy as a "type" the way balamba ngayo.”

Tendai Eddy wrote:

“Work hard so we will all be jealous of your kids too.”

Lerato Makgotlho replied:

“Hebanna! He's under age, why are you in such a hurry and even willing to risk going to jail just to prove a point to your peers or relatives? Ooh and now we've been dragged into this.”

Malekutu Walter Monakhisi said:

“Congrats but the boy won’t end there in the estate. He will drive outside and put other road users in danger.”

Zach Mogosoana responded:

“Happy birthday to Boyza, you're the sweetest mom I've ever met in my life. Don't take negative comments in your mind, how you raise your child has got absolutely nothing to do with anyone, as long as it makes you happy, then go for it. I would like and wish him well on his life. Keep it up Mom, I'm proud of you.”

