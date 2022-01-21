A grateful motorist took to social media to thank the Lord for the blessings He has already bestowed upon him this year

Social media user @tendelanani showed off his gorgeous new car, letting the world know that this is how his 2022 is going

People clapped for the guy and flooded the comment section with messages of congratulations and safe travels

Kicking off the new year the right way, a man started 2022 by collecting his brand new white Audi SUV and he couldn’t be more grateful.

Social media user @tendelanani is starting 2022 with a bang, collecting his new car was a true blessing: Image: Twitter / @tendelanani

Source: Twitter

Owning your own wheels, be they luxury or not, is a huge achievement that comes with so much freedom and growth. Social media user @tendelanani took to Twitter with pride, showing off his stunning new white Audi A3. What a way to kick off the new year!

My guy, congratulations.

“Started 2022 with fetching my new baby. Thank you Lord.”

The people of Mzansi help the man celebrate his new whip

Seeing this filled many with pride. People flocked to the comment section to congratulate the young man on his achievement and helped him celebrate this huge milestone. It is so refreshing to see so many people being happy for another’s win. They wished him well and greater blessings to come.

Take a look at some of the comments

@GoldenIBaby said:

“Congratulations are in order, God is good!”

@siber_m said:

“Zwino hafho hudo*** vhathu nido fhedzisa nice one Homeboy.”

@Gfreyl said:

“Congrats bhuda, more blessings!”

@TebohoMakhele6 said:

@ntokozo_eff said:

