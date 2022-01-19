A young South African student thanked God for allowing him to achieve the incredible results that he did

This young man gave all the glory of his exceptional matric results to God, however, the people of Mzansi felt he needed to take a little credit too.

With matric results having just been published, many are proudly showing off their marks all over social media.

Social media user @keamoncube, with hard work and dedication, scored a 91% average along with seven distinctions. What an incredible achievement.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the young man thanked God for making this possible!

“7 Distinctions.

“91% Average.

“Top 1% in 3 Subjects.

“100% in 1 Subject.

“Thank you God. ❤️”

People of Mzansi remind the young man to take some credit

While everyone understands the power God has on making dreams come true, they believe this young man deserves to take credit for his amazing results.

Showering him with praise, the people of Mzansi told the matriculant to own his marks and to remember that he was the one who did the hard work.

Take a look at some of the comments

@Mr_Khambule178 said:

“Would it be wrong to thank YOURSELF for your dedication, hard work and all the hours YOU put in?”

@LoyilaniiQ said:

“Don't only thank God, you also put in the work. Congratulations!”

@its_archiles said:

“Congratulations . That’s impressive may you continue to shine.”

@justbusisiwe said:

@MissPMatoli said:

