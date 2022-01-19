Lwandle Ntshangase, a 2021 St John’s College matriculant has been accepted to attend the prestigious Oxford University

Achieving an average of 91.2% pass and making it into the top 1% for English and Life Orientation, the young man has done Mzansi proud

Becoming a lawyer is something Lwandle has dreamed of for a long time and this is his first step in making it happen

Just because you live in South Africa does not mean the doors of the world are shut. Lwandle Ntshangase is proof of this as he packs his bags to attend the prestigious Oxford University.

Lwandle Ntshangase will be attending Oxford University to study law. Image: Getty Images and Facebook / @stjohnscollegeSA

While the 2021 matric year was filled with hurdles due to the global pandemic, this young man did not let it stop him from achieving greatness.

Lwandle did his matric at St John’s College and managed to achieve an average of 91.2% overall, which was made up of seven distinctions, as well as coming in the top 1% for English and Life Orientation, reported News 24.

He has made so many people proud with his achievements and we know this is not the last for this bright young man.

The young man has had his eye set on studying law since he can remember. Applying to Oxford is his way of taking the first step to achieving his dreams.

“I am looking forward to having a more dedicated set of subjects that are more my interest. Being able to specialise is something I look forward to.”

Between now and September, when the academic year starts in Oxford, Lwandle will get some time off to rest, reassess and start his journey to becoming a lawyer.

