Setting the matric pass rate at 30%, The Department of Basic Education has had Mzansi firing shots at their decision

Briefly News took the matter to our readers, asking what they believe the matric pass rate should be and why?

Some feel 50% is a fair number while others feel raising the bar will only create more unemployable members of the youth

The Department of Basic Education has set the matric pass rate to 30% and Mzansi is up in arms over it. How can not knowing 70% of the curriculum, be enough to pass?!

Education standards in South Africa have been dropping lower and lower as each year passes, and the citizens are now taking a stand. 30% just is not good enough!

After seeing the uproar that followed the matric pass rate announcement, Briefly News took to their Facebook page to ask our readers what their views are.

“Mzansi is calling for the 30% Matric pass rate to be raised as they feel not knowing 70% of the curriculum is not good enough.

“What do you think the pass rate should be? Why?”

Civic organisation One South Africa Movement (OSA) has called on Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga to increase the matric pass mark to 50%, reported IOL. A national petition has been launched by OSA to eincreasethe 30% matric pass mark.

The majority of Briefly News readers also feel the 30% matric pass mark is too little and is having a major negative impact on the economy, while some feel an increase will only do more harm.

See what our readers had to say

@Kabelo Tolo said:

“It’s pathetic if you ask me, we can’t let this go on like this. We as the parents should be more attentive to our children school work. This happens if we don't monitor, guide and discipline them but delegate that to government. We are gonna have s country full of mediocrity if we are not vigilant.”

@Debbie Rudolph said:

“50% should be the pass rate and children should be externally tested at least at 3 stages of their school career to confirm they are getting the correct education.”

@Mista Timba said:

“Pass mark should be 50% for all subjects but mathematics must remain 30% pass. That subject show us flames...”

@Dzunisani Praise said:

“People are falling to pass with that 30% what do you think will happen it is changed to 50% we will have more drop out which will result in an increase in crime.”

