DELMAS - Angie Motshekga, the Minister of Basic Education, started her Second Chance Matric Support Programme (SCMSP) and Early Childhood Development (ECD) Roadshow today (10 January) in Mpumalanga.

The purpose of the SCMSP is to provide learners who failed the National Senior Certificate exams last year the opportunity to try again and hopefully acquire their matric certificate. This can be used to get employment and/or study further at a tertiary institution.

ECD was previously mandated to the Department of Social Development but now falls under Motshekga's portfolio, the South African government said in a statement. The roadshow aims to raise awareness about these two programmes and get support for them.

Angie Motshekga has started a roadshow to raise awareness for new programmes in the Department of Basic Education. Image: Laird Forbes/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The week ahead for the Department of Basic Education and their programmes

On Wednesday (12 January) South African schools will reopen. However, SABC News reports that the biggest event facing the Department of Basic Education is the upcoming announcement of the 2021 matric results.

The department is expected to announce whether schools will reopen fully to operate as they did before Coovid-19 or if rotational systems will remain in place. Many schools have said that they do not have the resources to provide education in line with Covid-19 protocols.

The SCMSP also provides support for people who failed their final matric exams in previous years and those who only have a Grade 9 school leaver's certificate to get their National Senior Certificate.

Reactions to Department of Basic Education's new programmes

Maluleke Eric remarked:

"She's implying that a lot of learners failed."

Claudio De Lange said:

"It took them 100 years to get here... Now they need to raise the national pass rate to 60% and restore technical education institutions. Not all are academics."

Shiehaam Peters Moos shared:

"And no educators to teach it."

Victor MC Shabangu believes:

"Replace useless subjects with information and technology or coding."

Brian Ferreira remarked:

"Hopefully, reading and writing will now be included."

