Mmusi Maimane, the leader of One South Africa Movement has called on the pass mark to be amended

Maimane wants this change to be made by the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga and her department

South Africans have opposing views about increasing the pass mark with some people being for it and those against it saying there are other issues to consider

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Mmusi Maimane, the founder and leader of One South Africa Movement is taking his advocacy for the improvement of the South African educational system to new heights.

Maimane and his organisation have launched a petition to ask the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga to consider increasing the pass mark which currently sits at 30% for some school subjects.

Mmusi Maimane has launched a petition to have the pass mark raised from 30%. Image: Veli Nhlapo

Source: Getty Images

In the petition posted on Change.org, Maimane says the low pass mark is harmful to pupils and the future of the educational system. Maimane went on to say the 30% mark will eventually have a negative impact on the country's economy.

Maimane also issued a statement on his official Twitter page asking for the pass mark to be increased. The former Democratic Alliance leader also added that by having such a low pass mark education leaders are given a pass to escape accountability.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South Africans have opposing views around the 30% pass mark

Since the publication of the petition, 'End 30% pass mark' has been trending on Twitter with South Africans weighing on whether or not it is a good idea.

Some people are for the idea and have signed the petition while others say raising the pass mark is not the solution the educational system needs.

Here are some comments:

@ShesABadass_xo said:

"I don't see how a higher pass rate is going to solve anything, we will just have more kids re-doing matric over and over, and no space to teach them all in our schools.. we need to focus on the quality of our education in public schools, not the pass rate! - End 30% Matric"

@azania1023 said:

"The problem is the quality of our education in terms of content @MmusiMaimane.There are other challenges like overcrowding in classrooms, dropping out, pregnancy and many others that need to be addressed. End 30% Matric."

@JustJamal_ said:

"South Africa already has a reputation for having a poor education system, particularly in the fields of mathematics and science, and the low pass mark is often cited as one of the biggest problems, as it sets the bar quite low in assessment. End 30% matric pass mark!"

@uMaZwane said:

"This End 30% Matric doesn't make any sense when the learning system in townships is so horrible."

Mmusi Maimane calls for new subject in place of LO to help with critical thinking

Briefly News previously reported that Mmusi Maimane, who is the leader and founder of One South Africa Movement has always been an advocate for the improvement of the South African educational system.

The former Democratic Alliance leader headed to social media to include his followers in his advocacy and issued a poll asking them if Life Orientation should be replaced with a new subject.

Taking to his Twitter page, Maimane asked fellow South Africans if they agreed with the idea of introducing a new subject called Critical Thinking and General Knowlege in place of LO. Maimane stated that the new subject would teach theory and the practice of critical thinking.

Source: Briefly News