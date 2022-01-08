ANC’s 110th Birthday Bash in Limpopo Goes Ahead, but Key People Are Missing

The smaller events leading up to the African National Congress's 110th anniversary celebrations turned chaotic

POLOKWANE - Today (8 January) the African National Congress (ANC) celebrates its 110th anniversary in Limpopo. However, the smaller events leading up to today's celebrations turned chaotic.

The ruling party held a rally in Mankweng Park yesterday (7 January), which Deputy President David Mabuza did not attend. Due to Mabuza not showing up, scores of people left the rally after several hours of waiting for him to arrive. He did not provide a reason for not attending.

President Ramaphosa was scheduled to address the ANC Youth League in Jack Botes Hall, but decided to push it back by an hour and a half. Members of the Youth League protested outside the venue to express their frustration, City Press reports.

President Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza made ANC supporters wait at the party's 110th birthday. Image: Twitter/@samkelemaseko

Source: Twitter

ANC celebration attendees vent their frustrations

One anniversary attendee, Mmapitsi Mametja, expressed their belief that the ANC's leaders have forgotten their supporters and need to look back on the previous generations of party leadership for inspiration on how to address chaotic situations.

John Mpe, the mayor of Polokwane, managed to get the crowd of protesting supporters to calm down by arranging a big-screen television so that the overflow of people who could not get into the main venue would still be able to watch and hear Ramaphosa speak.

Many of the venues needed to use the overflow facility due to Covid-19 capacity rules, which state that a venue may not have more than 50% of its total capacity at any one time.

Reactions to ANC birthday chaos

@Equitypers remarked:

"If it goes smooth then it's not the ANC."

@AndyGeneral3 believes:

"ANC must fall in 2024."

@Mxm79736529 said:

"How the mighty has fallen."

@MokoneKomane shared:

"I welcome chaos and confusion in the camp of the enemy of the people."

@SparxSenyoraZA asked:

"But what did you expect? The C in ANC stands for Chaos."

