South Africans are in disbelief that someone paid R1.2 million for a ticket to sit next to President Cyril Ramaphosa

The ticket is for the African National Congress gala dinner that will be taking place in Polokwane on Friday, 7 January

Some people think a person paying that much will only do so to get favours from the ruling party

POLOKWANE - South Africans are still trying to digest how an individual could possibly buy a ticket for R1.2 million just to sit next to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the African National Congress (ANC) fundraising gala dinner.

Many were shocked when the party announced that all the tickets for the pricey dinner taking place on 7 January, ahead of the ANC's 110th birthday party have been sold out.

TimesLIVE reports that the prestigious dinner will be held at the Protea Hotel Polokwane Ranch Resort. Sipho Mbele, who is the convenor of the Progressive Business Forum says there has been a high demand for the tickets.

Mbele adds that they did not expect that so many people would want to get a hold of a ticket, however, they have to cap the number of tickets they can sell so they can be in compliance with the Covid19 regulations.

“We’ve surpassed our own expectations and what this means is that business still wants to engage with leaders of the ANC," said Mbele.

Mbele says tickets were also purchased by people from other provinces who will be either flying or driving to Polokwane to attend the gala dinner.

The cheapest ticket was R5 000 and a seat next to Deputy President David Mabuza set someone back by R1 million, according to SowetanLIVE. Seats next to Gwede Mantashe and Paul Mashatile cost R95 000.

Ticket holders will be treated to a three-course meal.

South Africans question the motive behind spending R1.2 million for a seat

Social media users are in disbelief that someone paid a hefty price just to seat next to Ramaphosa. Some people even suggested that a person will only pay that much because they want something in return.

Here are some comments:

@MathekgaBino said:

"This is how State Capture starts, how does a person buy a seat for R1.2m, what do they get in return. This is the same ANC which was fingered in the whole state Capture Commission, there is no such thing as renewal, it's the same thing again."

@sakhi_dlamini said:

"It's highly likely, the people buying these R1.2M tickets are the same people funding the selective anti-corruption narrative."

@MK240458 said:

"That smacks of state capture. A list of all those who've forked out R1.2m just to sit next to Ramaphosa must be made available to the law enforcement agencies for investigation. A lifestyle audit must also be conducted on those individuals, to ascertain if they're not looters."

@Mike27557055 said:

"That's where corruption starts."

Some people hope the ANC will finally pay workers their outstanding salaries

@NcilasheMsuthu said:

"Hopefully the employees will finally get paid."

@Hugh_Moodien said:

"Wow, that’s great now they have funds to pay their staff."

ANC 110th birthday bash: Ace Magashule snubbed, alternative event will not go ahead

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress (ANC) will celebrate their 110th birthday in Polokwane tomorrow (8 January), but Ace Magashule, the suspended secretary-general, is not invited.

An alternative event was going to be held in Musina to allow Magashule an opportunity to join in the celebrations, but Rhuzani Ludere, the regional secretary, told the branch that hosting the alternative event goes against the ANC's constitution.

Ludere said that since he has been suspended from the ANC, Magashule is not permitted to attend any event linked to the party or where he could be viewed as a representative, TimesLIVE reports.

