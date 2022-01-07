Ace Magashule, the suspended secretary-general of the African National Congress, has not been is not invited to the party's 110th birthday

An alternative event was going to be held in Musina to allow Magashule an opportunity to join in the celebrations

However, this event goes against the ruling party's constitution due to Magashule being a suspended staff member

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

POLOKWANE - The African National Congress (ANC) will celebrate their 110th birthday in Polokwane tomorrow (8 January), but Ace Magashule, the suspended secretary-general, is not invited.

An alternative event was going to be held in Musina to allow Magashule an opportunity to join in the celebrations, but Rhuzani Ludere, the regional secretary, told the branch that hosting the alternative event goes against the ANC's constitution.

Ludere said that since he has been suspended from the ANC, Magashule is not permitted to attend any event linked to the party or where he could be viewed as a representative, TimesLIVE reports.

Ace Magashule is not allowed to attend any ANC events. Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How the ANC is celebrating its 110th birthday

The ruling party is planning several celebrating events this weekend for its birthday. The main event is a speech that will be delivered at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Nomvula Mokonyane, a member of the ANC national executive committee, said that the ruling party does not associate with birthday celebration events that are not organised by them. This includes the event that Magashule planned on attending, according to EWN.

Mokonyane encouraged ANC supporters who are holding their own events to not give the impression that they are part of the ruling party's formal programme.

South Africa reacts to Magashule not being invited to the ANC's birthday

@NtukuluG believes:

"You can't push leadership down the people's throats... the people will show you at the polls."

@LEADING_EXPECT said:

"He likes saying that he a 'disciplined' cadre of the movement. But he has breached almost every suspension condition imposed on him by the movement. His actions are not surprising though, there's no discipline any more in the ANC."

@Sogama_L_Sabifa believes:

@Thabang015_ shared:

"Lack of discipline within the ANC will be the downfall of ANC and I'm here for it."

@PhuqkenVodoo asked:

ANC too broke to party, says Nomvula Mokonyane ahead of 110th birthday

In more news about the ANC's birthday, Briefly News previously reported that Nomvula Mokonyane, the African National Congress's (ANC) organising head, said that the party is not planning any lavish celebrations for its upcoming 110th birthday party.

The only event that will be held will take place at Polokwane's Peter Mokaba Stadium on 8 January. A maximum of 2 000 people may attend, as that is the capacity restrictions under the current lockdown rules.

Mokonyane said that besides a responsible reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event will be capped because the ruling party are several months in debt to their staff, who have been waiting for their salaries.

Source: Briefly News