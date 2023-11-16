President Cyril Ramaphosa's humility shines after Springboks' World Cup win, addressing the nation

In an endearing moment, a viral TikTok video captures Ramaphosa's lighthearted reprimand, earning widespread praise

South Africans laud the president's kindness and contrast his demeanor with potential reactions from other political figures

PRETORIA - It's not every day that you glimpse a president who remains humble and laughs even when reprimanding colleagues on serious matters. Well, that was the case with President Cyril Ramaphosa, after the much-anticipated national address following the Springboks' win to becoming world champions.

Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's president, at the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) forum in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Image: Leon Sadiki/Getty Images

A heartwarming incident unfolded at the chamber where Ramaphosa was addressing the nation and left South Africans praising the president for his humbleness. After the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup, Ramaphosa declared 15 December as an additional holiday, a promise he made to the country should the national team win.

A moment that left Mzansi smiling

After Ramaphosa had finished delivering his speech, not knowing his microphone was still on, he was heard in the background reprimanding someone who was in the room with him for 'moving a lot' in the most humble way. He says:

"Now, you kept on moving, disturbing me. When you stand there, you must be a statue. You were not moving but dancing, literally dancing."

Ramaphosa can then be heard giggling with the person in the background.

TikTok video shares the heartwarming incident

The viral video of the incident was shared by user @teri_row on TikTok and garnered over 22K likes.

Check the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Ramaphosa's kindness

In the comment section of the TikTok video, netizens shared how moving Ramaphosa's sweetness was, with some making a comparison to how Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema would have reacted in the same situation.

Below are some of the reactions:

@you said:

"Now I get why he's called cupcake."

@Princess MS remarked:

"He is the cutest, I just hear Malema screaming and shouting ooooh shame!"

@Rae commented:

"At least he's genuinely nice off-camera as well."

@halalayi commented:

"Indeed, he is the definition of humbleness; that's why I love my president."

@Tumi said:

"This is actually so cute and hilarious. The fact that he’s laughing and teasing them."

@tsakanimanavhela6 remarked:

"We have the sweetest president ever. He is so calm and collected."

@murendeni denoted:

"If it was Malema the poor child was going to be suspended for keeping on moving."

@user8182944595150 remarked:

"Humble, polite, and respectful. All characteristics of a good leader. Thank you, Mr President."

