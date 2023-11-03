President Cyril Ramaphosa received a helping hand from a group of South African Police Service officers while descending a flight of stairs

The video of this cute moment has sent Mzansi into fits of laughter, with many praising the young SAPS

South Africans have been charmed by the President's interactions with the officers, and this unexpected assistance has become a cute moment

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

President Ramaphosa trends for getting help from the police. Images: @athigeleba

Source: TikTok

During the Springboks Rugby World Cup Tour, an unexpected scene unfolded at the Union Buildings, leaving Mzansi in stitches.

SAPS help Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa received unexpected assistance from a group of young South African Police Service officers, creating a sweet moment. As the Springboks Rugby World Cup champions made their triumphant visit to the Union Buildings, President Ramaphosa had the honour of greeting the team. However, the impromptu actions of these young SAPS officers are trending on TikTok.

In the video posted by the presidency team, @athigeleba shared the TikTok video on her page. In the clip, they assisted the President by helping him down the steps.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi divided over Ramapahosa's actions

The video of this amusing interaction quickly went viral, spreading smiles and laughter throughout Mzansi.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Proff said:

"That officer wanted him to sit just next to himself."

@Mavie Nkwinika laughed:

"My President, sense of humor :100 %, much loving."

@Mothobi Omphemetse asked:

"His bodyguards are with him around police man... Hmmmm."

@asanda_white shared:

"Princess treatment honey."

@Rooney commented:

"Very humble man."

TikTok Video of Cyril Ramaphosa conversing with Springboks trends

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about Cyril Ramaphosa, who had a conversation with the Springboks on their flight home, and he expressed how their performance shocked him.

The Bokke won the quarter-finals, semis and finals by just one point in each match, and Ramaphosa hailed them for this.

Netizens were touched by Ramaphosa's genuineness and were moved to consider voting for him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News