Cyril Ramaphosa had a conversation with the Springboks on their flight home and he expressed how their performance shocked him

The Bokke won the quarter-finals, semis and finals by just one point in each match and Ramaphosa hailed them for this

Netizens were touched by Ramaphosa's genuineness and were moved to consider voting for him

President Cyril Ramaphosa found it unbelievable how the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup. A TikTok video of him conversing with the Springboks on their flight home went viral and he heaped praise on the Bokke for clinching victory after victory despite the odds they faced. His words so moved netizens that they want to vote for him in the upcoming elections.

Ramaphosa in disbelief Springboks won

In a video posted by @athigeleba, head of Digital Communications in the Presidency of the Republic of South Africa, Ramaphosa gushed over how proud he was of the Springboks winning the World Cup despite significant challenges. In the video, which has over 868K views, Ramaphosa has a candid conversation with the Springboks.

“It’s unbelievable to have won your quarter-finals with one point, semi-finals with one point and your finals with one point, just to prove that you are true world champions and were fighting against the best, because that’s what it means. It was no pushover, no easy victory. It was a tough victory.”

South Africans welcomed the Springboks back after winning the World Cup when they touched down at OR Tambo International Airport and were given a hero's welcome after winning the Webb Ellis Cup and defending the World Cup successfully. Watch the video here:

Mzansi considers voting for Ramaphosa

South Africans were moved by Ramaphosa's genuine happiness at the fact that the Springboks won the World Cup after playing intense matches.

Her Excellency said:

“I’ll vote for Ramaphosa.”

Bels added:

“Aww, Cupcake. He’s not that bad, guys.”

Hope remarks:

“Bathong Cupcake. He’s so cute.”

K_gomotso wrote:

“I’m voting for Ramaphosa.”

Nontutuwitvoet gushed:

“I love this Mhulu. He seems like a very nice person.”

Tame source added:

“I became a statute the whole time watching this.”

Flower emoji praised him.

“The only SA president who has lifted two Rugby World Cups this term.”

Cyril Ramaphosa declares 15 December a holiday

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Cyril Ramaphosa announced that 15 December would be a holiday celebrating the Sringbok's World Cup triumph.

He gave reasons why he did not award the country the 28 October holiday he promised, which included allowing matriculants to write their exams.

Netizens were unhappy with this date and felt they were being mocked for getting a holiday before a holiday.

