The Springbok coach Jaques Nienaber will be jetting off to Ireland to coach Leinster after guiding the Springboks to a World Cup triumph

Siya Kolisi, captain of the Boks, spoke highly of his coach and the role he played in shaping him

South Africans recognised him as one of the best coaches in the world and gave him his flowers

Siya Kolisi praised Jacques Nienaber, who guided the Springboks to World Cup victory. Images: Adam Pretty - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

South Africans were proud of Jacques Nienaber and celebrated him for guiding the Springboks to World Cup victory. Nienaver will leave the Springbok to coach the Irish team, Leinster, as his run with the Springboks ended. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi wrote a powerful message for him, wishing him well.

Jacques Nienaber to coach in Ireland

The Springboks announced and detailed the history that Nienaber shared with the Springboks. Nienaber has been part of the team since 2011, when he joined as a defensive consultant. He joined the coaching team seven years later and took over as head coach after the Springboks won the World Cup in Japan.

Kolisi praises Nienaber

Siya Kolisi gushed over with praise for Nienaber and the impact he has had on South African rugby leading up to the moment when he guided the Springboks to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup. He said he has been working with Nienaber for 17 years and has learned how to tackle. He also exclaimed that Nienaber cared about the players and encouraged them by reminding them what they were fighting for.

Mzansi celebrates Nienaber

South Africans commenting on the Springbok’s Facebook page had positive things to say about Nienaber.

Len Smith said:

“I hope and pray that his replacement is as good or maybe even better than what he was.”

Hades Trust remarked:

“Most humble rugby coach I know in history. A great human being.”

Bakang Wa MoAfrika wrote:

"Family is a priority in the Springboks. They promote discipline, and I like that.”

Sethu Seth Khwalo praised him:

“The greatest rugby coach in the whole world.”

Netizens also praised Siya Kolisi’s words.

Batlokoa Leshota said:

“Thaz’’s why we love Kolisi. He has a good heart and values every teammate.”

Charl H Titus exclaimed:

“Siya Kolisi gives you no reason to hate him and every possible reason to love him. A true inspiration to South Africa as a country.”

