Springboks players have been nominated for awards at the World Rugby Awards ceremony

Eben Etzebeth, Manie Libbok and the coach, Jaques Nienaber, are among the top rugby players and personnel who have been nominated in more than two categories

Netizens celebrated their nods and are ecstatic that the players outshone themselves this year

Eben Etzebeth and Manie Libbok are representing SA in the World Rugby Awards. Images: Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images and Julian Finney - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Springbok players Eben Etzebeth, Manie Libbok and coach Jaques Nienaber have been nominated for top honours at the World Rugby Awards. Libbok and Etzebeth have been nominated for Player of the Year, while Nienaber is in the line for the Coach of the Year award. South Africans are excited and confident that Etzebeth would take the Player of the Year award.

Etzebeth is the squad's third most-capped Springboks player, having played for the @Springboks in 118 test matches. He's been nominated along with Irish player Bundee Aki, French captain Antoine Dupont and New Zealand's Ardie Savea. Business Live reported that Eben Etzebeth has been in superb form this year and will get stiff competition from Savea, who himself has been a top player for the All Blacks.

Although Libbok was not selected for the Springboks's 23-man squad for the finals, he got a nod for the Breakthrough Player of the Year. The Springboks have been on superb form in the World Cup and Etzebeth has earned the praise and respect of South Africans, going viral for his stellar performance during the Springbok vs France quarterfinal clash. Read the tweet here:

South Africans expect Springboks to win

Netizens were excited and congratulated the players.

#NkosiSikeleliAfrica said:

“Congratulations to the enforcer, Eben, the king of kicks, Libbok and the best coach, Jacques!”

Let's Go was happy.

“Ben Etzebeth, World Rugby Player of the Year? White Shaq hasn’t been unplayable this year.”

Tate Sam added:

“The same Libbok that’s not deemed good enough to play the final?”

Queen Restance shared a message of encouragement.

“God opened a window period for you guys over the weekend. 62 million of our fellow citizens and billions of the universe await us. Bring it back home.”

