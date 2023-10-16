A TikTok video showing a man's happiness about Eben Etzebeth's winning try for the Springboks has gone viral

This joyful video captured the man's excitement and celebration as he watched the rugby match

The try scored by Eben Etzebeth secured the Springboks victory in an important game, and netizens could not help but relate to how the young man felt

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A video of a young man's reaction to Eben Etzebeth scoring a try has gone viral. Images: @lwa_ziii

Source: TikTok

A man's emotional reaction to Eben Etzebeth's winning try for the Springboks has taken the TikTok by storm.

A man's joy to Etzebeth's triumph

The video has quickly gone viral, touching the hearts of rugby fans worldwide. The man's passionate response mirrors the immense joy and excitement that swept through South Africa when the Springboks secured their victory. The video was uploaded by TikTok user @lwa_ziii on her TikTok page, where she showcased her brother's reaction to the intense game.

The try, scored by Etzebeth, sealed the Springboks' triumph in a thrilling match with fans on the edge of their seats. The video captures what makes rugby a unifying and emotional sport for South Africans and fans globally.

Watch the video below:

South Africa soars after Springbok triumph

After the Springbok's victory, Mzansi was in high spirits and many flocked to the comment section to express their joy and excitement. Comments poured in, filled on the young man's video with many understanding how intense the game was:

@African Child joked:

"South Africa is a 4K movie, sifike njani ku Elizabedi from Eben Etzebeth nkosi yami ."

@Ms T laughed:

"Usebenzile uElizabedi."

@user6184871029251 said:

"Elizabed mfana FOR TH LOVE OF RUGBY bafe2 usefisa kumvimba ngesandla."

@Tequila Sheila commented:

"Yes,Yes Etzebeth or Elizabeth say it how u want to say it.. rock on with that spirit."

@Estie Coetzee shared:

"Going to call Etzebeth Elizabedi from now on."

Rachel Kolisi praises husband Siya and Springboks after victory

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a a thrilling Rugby World Cup match, the South African Springboks secured a quarter-final win over the host nation, France.

After the nail-biting game, Rachel Kolisi, the wife of Siya Kolisi, shared a photo and expressed her gratitude.

The Springboks' outstanding performance on the field showcased their strength and determination to win again.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News