Springbok's assistant coach, Mzwandile Stick, explained the challenge facing the team in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final against France

Stick said during the press conference that there was no room for mistakes in the anticipated match

South Africans on social media said they are placing their hopes in the Springboks and are fully behind them

The Springboks said they are ready for the match against France. Image: @Springboks

PARIS - Springbok's assistant coach, Mzwandile Stick, discussed the tough task that lies ahead for the team in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final against France, happening at the Stade de France on Sunday.

He emphasised that they can't afford any slip-ups during a press briefing on Saturday at Roland Garros.

High stakes for Springboks

Stick pointed out that if they don't perform well, it could mean the end of their tournament. He acknowledged the challenge, especially with France having home-field advantage, but he also stressed that they're out there to represent their country.

He highlighted the significance of the quarter-final match and playing the host team on their turf. Stick noted that France is in good form, having won all their pool matches, even defeating the All Blacks.

Previous Rugby World Cup match

According to Stick the Springboks are drawing inspiration from their experience, mentioning the playoff match against Japan in the last World Cup, where every game was like a final.

He expressed their readiness and excitement for the big moment that awaits them tonight and said the team is in a good frame of mind.

SA rooting for Springboks

Read some of the comments below:

@TheDynamicOne3 said:

"Bring our cup back home! We are behind you!"

@Msigi_Emotion posted:

"Only Boks can beat Boks tomorrow, yes France is a capable team but Boks’ depth is too much, hit them for 60 minutes and finish them in the 20 minutes boys!"

@DeanoOmar commented:

"Go Bokke. If NZ can do it with so many Irish then we can with so many French too. You got this boys."

@vuyane_xuma tweeted:

"Our hope as a country is on the Boks and they won't disappoint as always. ❤️"

@GoddardIlana suggested:

"Boks you know the rules better than any team, use it! Play hard, be unforgiving. ❤️"

@joumase15977264 commented:

"I know the Springboks is the better team. But better teams don't always win. I hope they show up against France tomorrow."

