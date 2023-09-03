A match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns entertained South African soccer fans

The soccer teams faced off in an MTN8 semifinal game, and the game result caused quite a stir online

Many online users were entertained after watching the riveting game, and most are looking forward to Kaizer Chiefs' scheduled match against Sundowns FC again

Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs were the teams to watch on 2 September 2023. The soccer teams had an epic clash on the soccer field at FNB Stadium, and the Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki feltn let down.

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundons' MTN8 semi-final match ended in a draw and fans were excited for the next match. Image: Buda Mendes/Anadolu Agency /Khuliso Mudau

Source: Getty Images

Soccer teams faced off at the MTN8 semifinal match. Many were invested since it would have been a crucial victory for Kaizer Chiefs, who have been on a losing streak.

Kaizer Chiefs coach upset by Mamelodi Sundowns equaliser

In the MTN8 semifinal, Kaizer Chiefs were the first to take the lead 61 minutes after Edson Castillo scored with a header, according to News 24.

Kaizer Chiefs' dreams of victory were denied when Mamelodi Sundowns' Khuliso Mudau equalised. According to Sowetan LIVE, Molefi Ntsei was disappointed in how the game went:

"[I am] very disappointed. This [the 1-all draw] wasn’t what we wanted and what we planned. The less said about the first half, the better."

The match ended in a draw, and many netizens had much to say:

What were fans expecting?

Mamelodi Sundowns was the favourite to win as they have had six wins in the DStv Premiership. This is Miles ahead of Kaizer Chiefs, which has had a series of losses but recovered after two previous winners, according to News24.

Many fans had high hopes after the Kaizer Chiefs coach said Sundowns has weaknesses like any other team. SowetanLIVE reported that Molefi Ntseki was confident Mamelodi could be defeated before the match.

Mzansi discuss Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns match

Peeps were live-tweeting during the match, and many expressed their passion for the game. Many netizens had jokes about how Mamelodi Sundowns pulled through at the last minute.

PSL match fixtures show Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundown are due for another face-off on 23 September. Some people tried to guess which team would do better next time.

Eric Bolwang argued:

"Sundowns is going to win the second leg in Pretoria they will be more dangerous. Chiefs should have denied that goal."

Trev NotNoah analysed:

"Chiefs had 21% ball possession the entire match in their home ground, and Castillo barely made 7 touches in the entire match, yet he was Man of the Match... I'm speechless."

Kgopa Makubata said:

"One shot on target and that's a goal. Chiefs wiould be dangerous if they attack more."

Martins Maake wrote:

"Sundowns were lucky Chiefs had a game plan if it wasn’t for Hlanti their game plan would have worked out perfect."

Nkosinathi Steven Makasi commented:

"The last time I checked, certain fans once said they didn't celebrate draws and even their club coach knockout games like MTN or Nedbank mean nothing to them."

