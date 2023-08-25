South Africans are wondering whether Orlando Pirates will let defender Lesedi Kapinga play in tonight's game

The team is expected to play against Comoros team Djabal for their second leg of the CAF championship preliminary round, and the coach did not mention his name

Netizens trolled him and made fun of his lack of game time

Lesedi Kapinga was mocked for not featuring in a single Orlando Pirates team.

Soccer fans roasted Orlando Pirates for signing Lesedi Kapinga and not playing him.

The Buccaneers will be going up against Comoran side Djabal for the CAF Championships tonight, and fans wonder if Lesedi Kapinga will be on the line-up.

Netizens joked and said the player was still waiting for his work permit.

Lesedi Kapinga has yet to play for Orlando Pirates

The Limpopo-born player was signed from Masandawana after having three game-bereft seasons since joining the club from Black Leopards. He joined Sundowns on a free transfer after he was linked to Kaizer Chiefs.

Orlando Pirates will be facing Djabal Club D'iconi for their second leg after narrowly beating them 1-0 last week thanks to a goal from Zakhele Lepasa late in the game.

Coach Jose Riveiro is expecting to keep the same squad as last week, with the possible return of Richard Ofori and Sandile Mthethwa, who performed well in the match-up. The team was mum regarding whether Kapinga will be part of the starting 11.

Fans react to Kapinga's no-game streak

Netizens on Twitter trolled the player and joked about his possible appearance tonight.

@Hjmaluks asked:

“When is Lesedi Kapinga making his debut for his new club? Or is he waiting for his work permit?”

@Owen_sandawana shared the same sentiments.

“Lesedi Kapinga is still waiting for a work permit.”

@Hadja_Sefadja remarked:

“They ran naked for Lesedi Kapinga’s signing, but we’re yet to see him.”

@JoeweeCarter90 exclaimed:

“I honestly can’t wait for the day Karim Kimvuidi, Lesedi Kapinga, Kabelo Dlamini, Thembinkosi Lorch and Kermit Erasmus will all be available for selection.”

@KiiNG_18 wrote:

“I don’t understand why we signed Lesedi Kapinga and Kimvuidi if we’re gonna end up with that kind of bench. What’s the use of having four defenders on the bench?”

Fans debate Relebohile Mofokeng receiving Jersey number 10

In other news, Briefly News reported that Orlando Pirates might reportedly give rising star Relebohile Mofokeng a chance to wear the number 10 jersey.

This is after rumours rose of the shirt being given to him after the youngster showed tremendous potential in his first few games.

Fans, however, thought that it was too soon and that he needed to prove himself more.

