Talented twin dancers shook the internet when they blazed the dance floor while jamming to an amapiano track

The gentlemen slid and moved and busted through a famous amapiano track, leaving Mzansi in awe of their skills

Netizens welcomed them and jokingly invited them to live in South Africa because of their moves

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Twins who showed their love for Amapiano through dance touched Mzansi netizens' hearts. Image: @twincity

Source: TikTok

Talented mlungu twin dancers who danced to Tyler ICU's Mnike had Mzansi's jaws on the floor because of how smoothly they danced.

The two young men's moves were so impressive that netizens jokingly thought they must have grown up in the hood.

Twins dance to Mnike in TikTok video

@twincity posted their video in which they performed amapiano dance moves with precision and superb rhythm. The video of them dancing to Mnike was so trendy that it was viewed almost 900K times.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mnike is just as controversial a song as it is fun to dance. Tyler ICU recently made headlines when he was accused of stealing Mnike. He defended himself on Twitter and clarified the song's ownership, asserting that claims of him not owning the song came from haters.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to talented twin dancing on TikTok

Their talent and skill floored netizens who saw the video. Some even gave them African names humorously.

Mahle gave them African names.

“Themba and Thabang, come back home now.”

NasKamish asked:

“Can you please do this in grey track pants and white tees? Thank you.”

TheReal_Reba_M exclaimed:

“Come, I'll show you which land you can have in Southaaaaa!”

JanineC opened her arms.

“Welcome home, boys. South Africa approves.”

Zainab Levy remarked:

“South Africa accepts this application. Welcome.”

Simo_Bongeka was impressed and did not hide it.

“Glitches that went to boarding school!”

Sauce Queens- IntomiZakithi joked:

“I’m on my way to the airport. You packed, right? You guys are coming home.”

Federicko gave props.

“Very flexible. Yall did it better than some of our bros. Keep it up.”

Iamtiffanyhannah remarked:

“Ooooooh, y’all ate this up.”

Canadian woman slays amapiano moves on TikTok

In a similar video, Briefly News reported that a Canadian woman wowed TikTok when she executed impressive Amapiano moves.

She danced to Mnike with energy and fluidity and impressed netizens, earning her praise from Mzansi TikTokkers.

In another article, Briefly News wrote that international rapper Wiz Khalifa showed his love for Amapiano music.

In one of his workout videos, he was lifting weights and taking a break from his intense workout. Mnike was playing in the background, and towards the end of the video, he did his best to sing along.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News