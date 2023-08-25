A woman did an amapiano with her friends in Korea, and a video of their performance was a viral hit

The lady who posted the video was dressed in traditional Korean clothes when she bust some impressive moves to the hit song by Tyler ICU

Online users were blown away by the amazing dancer, and many let her know how amazing she looked

A South African lady wore traditional Korean clothes and turned up to amapiano banger Mnike. Her attire was stunning and went viral when she started dancing to a South African song.

A TikTok video shows a South African woman dancing to 'Mnike' while in Korean clothes and many loved it. Image: @yaya.liyah

Source: TikTok

People comment on the video, blown away by her talent. The amapiano dance video received over 18 000 likes

SA woman dances to amapiano in Korea

@yaya.liyah posted a video of herself dancing with others to amapiano. In the video, they were all wearing hanboks and traditional Korean clothes. Watch the video below:

Online users entertained by amapiano dancer

People thoroughly enjoy the dance video. Netizens were gushing over the lady's outfit and moves.

Wallflower said:

"The K-drama I was waiting for."

girl<3 commented:

"You are beautiful."

Dom wrote:

"Hanbok and black forces, I love it so much."

Wessie Zempare added:

"It's giving Mr. Queen and I'm here for it."

moi remarked:

"This is why I love TikTok."

Amapiano dancers go viral

People love to see others dancing to amapiano. One kid was a TikTok hit for grooving to one of the most popular amapiano songs.

