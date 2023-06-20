This Mzansi babe was so excited when she heard amapiano music playing in a club in Korea

TikTok user @siyobooi_ shared a video of her dancing with a Korean woman to the proudly SA genre

Mzansi people loved that amapiano is being grooved to all over the globe and that the people even know the lyrics

When you are far from home, and a piece of home finds you, there is no better feeling. This lady heard amapiano music at a Korean club and was in her element.

Source: TikTok

Amapiano has taken the globe by groove. Videos like this one make Mzansi proud as they see a proudly SA genre being played worldwide.

TikTok video shows SA babe grooving to amapiano in Korea

TikTok user @siyobooi_ shared a video of her dancing with a Korean woman to a vibey amapiano track. The Korean woman even knew some of the words, it was a vibe!

It was the SA babe's birthday, and this was the greatest gift. Take a look at this awesome moment:

South African citizens love seeing amapiano in other countries

This video had Mzansi peeps grooving as pride filled their hearts. Amapiano is uniting the globe, and our people are here for it.

Read some of the comments:

Thembi_012 loved it:

“Not her yelling HAYBO”

Mbali Rose said:

“I love her she’s so fun and such a vibe.”

Kea_kay reached out:

“I knew I’d seen you before I saw you that night ko SKA”

Phelo_Bangani✨ wished her:

“Happy Belated Birthday Beautiful ♥️ hope you had fun ”

