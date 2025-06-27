A young woman documented her impressive 65lb weight-loss journey over four months, sparking major buzz online

She shared her tips and tricks for her fast-paced body transformation in a TikTok video

Mzansi social media users flocked to the comments with praise, while some inquired for more information

A determined young woman stunned social media users with her remarkable weight-loss journey, dropping from 309lbs in February 2025 to 244lbs by June 2025, all within four months.

Her inspiring transformation journey has left many in awe, as she took to TikTok to share her tricks and tips for achieving quick weight loss.

A lady shared her weight loss journey of losing 65lbs in four months, along with tips, in a TikTok video. Image: @lift_withfaith

The hun, who goes by the handle @lift_withfaith, shared a side-by-side progress video of her body from February to June on 25 June 2025, and it has sparked widespread reactions as it went viral online.

@lift_withfaith, who opened up about her weight-loss journey, credits the major shift to consistency, a calorie deficit, and embracing a healthier lifestyle. She explained that the process was not magic but rather the result of hard work, daily dedication, and a mindset shift.

She made it clear when questioned about her weight loss in the comments that she didn’t follow any extreme diet plans or fad detoxes. In her reply, @lift_withfaith simply said:

"Diet no, I changed my entire lifestyle. I gym so much that my resting heart rate is that of an athlete now; it went down so much. Before I had 80bpm at rest. And I eat clean."

@lift_withfaith went on to say that her goal is to weigh 200lbs, but emphasised that it may change too. The post went viral on social media, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

The online community praised her in the comments for staying consistent, with many admitting that her results motivated them to begin or stick to their own fitness goals.

Watch the video of the woman's powerful transformation in just four months below:

Mzansi is in awe of the woman's weight loss

People in South Africa were impressed after a woman showcased her incredible weight-loss journey. Having dropped 65lbs in just four months. Her transformation has inspired many to pursue their own fitness goals, with some asking for more information in the comments, saying:

Just_Genel said:

"Excuse me?! I want it verbatim, don’t leave anything out!"

Day expressed:

"I’m trying to build my glutes like this. Drop the routine lol."

Heardulookingforme wrote:

"Awesome!! You did that."

Melissa stated:

"Proof that consistency and putting yourself first pays off, go off queen, thanks for the motivation! Please share your routine."

Fancyy replied:

"You hold weight very well. shidd. Your before is my dream bod!"

A woman showcased how she lost 65lbs in four months and shared tips for weight loss in a TikTok video. Image: @lift_withfaith

