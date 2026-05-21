The planet has narrowly avoided a major cosmic collision after a newly discovered massive asteroid sailed past Earth

The viral news broadcast explains that the space rock came remarkably close to the planet before safely continuing its orbit

The sudden flyby has left people deeply anxious about global satellite monitoring failures and space tracking blind spots

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Global astronomical data lines are facing major blind spots due to equipment issues. Image: @10newsau

Source: TikTok

A bus-sized space rock flying within 91,000 kilometres of Earth has triggered intense public concern on TikTok after it was reported on 20 May 2026. The shocking broadcast reveals how a sizable asteroid managed to go unnoticed until just days before it zipped past the planet at a remarkably close distance.

The alarming report, shared online by official broadcasting handle @10newsau, details how the world ‘dodged a bullet’ when a gigantic asteroid narrowly missed the Earth. Named 2026 JH2, the rock was only spotted a week prior by scientists in Arizona before it flew past at a distance which is just a quarter of the distance from the Moon.

Alarmingly, news reporters revealed that the asteroid nearly escaped human attention because several major tracking satellites are currently out of order, leaving global space agencies less capable of monitoring oncoming threats. To show the danger, the report reminded viewers that a smaller rock exploded over Russia in 2013 with more energy than an atomic bomb, shattering thousands of windows.

The Science of Near-Earth Space Objects

Although small asteroid flybys happen regularly, objects that cross Earth's orbital path are closely watched by the planet's defence team. When an asteroid gets within 7.5 million kilometres of our planet, space agencies label it a potentially hazardous object to ensure constant tracking. If a rock like 2026 JH2 hits the atmosphere, the sudden friction and speed cause it to compress the air ahead very quickly. This heat and pressure cause the rock to explode in mid-air, creating a massive shockwave that can destroy buildings and cause injuries on the ground below.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

The asteroid confirmation raises major concerns

The unsettling news went viral online, prompting a wave of serious questions and anxious commentary from the public. Many people expressed worry and anger, demanding to know why major space agencies like NASA remained silent about the oncoming danger until it had passed. This raised a fear among some people that they may die in their sleep. Some reacted with humour, saying that if the asteroid had fallen on Earth, they would be free from adult financial responsibilities.

Online viewers voice heavy safety concerns regarding late space object detections. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @ Ant Public asked:

"So, only now you tell us, what if it hit 😭?"

User @barbieincamo said:

"I knew it! I literally pointed it out to my boyfriend and was like, 'Has that star always been there?' Wow!"

User @ Syke asked:

"Notice we never hear about any of them in advance 🤨?"

User @ 𑣲 ocean added:

"This just shows that if the world was gonna end, they wouldn’t tell us."

User @iknowstace commented:

"Why is everyone sad it missed us? Like, before you would all be crying when you saw that asteroid 😭."

User @Carol shared:

"That was close, and it's a real threat."

3 Briefly News articles about natural disasters

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A social media account shared footage taken at a Durban beach, where the water was still, showing no sign of waves, leaving social media users speculating that a Tsunami might be on the way.

A prominent coastal destination, Mossel Bay, experienced severe coastal erosion, with dunes completely washed away by stormy seas, leaving social media users worried about the exposed houses.

Source: Briefly News