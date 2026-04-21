Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“Calm Before the Storm”: Viral Video Showing No Waves in Durban Beach Raises Concerns
People

“Calm Before the Storm”: Viral Video Showing No Waves in Durban Beach Raises Concerns

by  Bongiwe Mati
4 min read
  • A social media account shared footage taken at a Durban beach, where the water was still, showing no sign of waves
  • The video taken by a beachgoer was shared on TikTok, where it caught the eyes of both the city residents and curious viewers
  • Social media users flooded the comments section, worried that the clip might have been representing the calm before the storm, while others assured them not to worry

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

The video shows no wave activity from North Beach all the way to New Pier
A beachgoer captured the rare sight of a completely still Durban beach. Image: @frewbru
Source: TikTok

A rare sight of the Durban beach, sitting still with little movement and no waves, caused a massive debate among online community members.

The viral clip was shared by TikTok user @frewbru on 19 April 2026, where it gained over 3K comments from social media users who were concerned and some who joked about the scenery.

The video was taken from the beachfront, showing a quiet and peaceful beach, with not a single sign of a wave as the water remained still, even on the far end. The creator TikTok user @frewbru captured the post, confirming that there were waves on the day. They added that the beach was flat like a lake, something hey've never seen before as they moved from North Beach to New Pier, seeing no waves at all.

Read also

"Cape Town stays unpredictable": Sleeping homeless man mistaken for dead, prompting police call

How waves work and why the matter

Ocean waves are mostly made by wind. As the wind blows across the water, it grabs the surface, turning small ripples into larger waves. These waves travel across the sea because of the tiny movements of water molecules, but they are eventually pulled back down by gravity. The Seafriends Marine Conservation and Education Centre explains that waves are very important. They note that they help mix oxygen into the water, move nutrients around for sea life, and even help control the world’s climate.

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates about the waveless beach

The clip went viral, gaining 1.4M views and thousands of comments from social media users who shared mixed reactions. Many users were concerned. They said that before natural disasters such as a tsunami, the beach lies flat with no waves, and then the worst happens afterwards. Some were shocked at the sight and noted that it was their first time seeing a flat beach. Others, however, explained that the wind was what generated waves, saying that if the weather is calm, then the water would likely be still. One viewer jokingly said the wave machine was broken, noting that it would soon be sorted and that everything would return to normal.

Read also

“SA Is the Best Place Ever”: South African woman spends R800 on American KFC, Mzansi astonished

Others explained that the waves are controlled by the wind
Many social media users expressed concerns that the calm water was a bad omen. Image: Alex Green
Source: UGC

User @Yonela Lavisa commented:

"It was in that moment that the current quietly pulled me deeper into the ocean without me even realising. Luckily, a small wave helped me find my way back. I’ve learned to respect the silent waves, unless I’m on an island."

User @swazelihleee96 explained:

"Low tides, for every 6 hours and 32 minutes. We experience low tides and then high 🌊 tides."

Ashleigh Foxon shared:

"Eish, run. That doesn’t look good. Calm before the storm."

User @ 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞ᴏꜰᴠʀ6🇿🇦 explained:

"A flat ocean with no waves is usually just a sign of very calm weather conditions, light wind, stable air, and no storms nearby. It’s actually often seen as peaceful or even beautiful."

User @Jesné added:

"I’m concerned, go research what happens before a tsunami."

User @parkerspeter joked:

"The wave machine is broken; technicians are on it. The waves will be back to normal soon."

Read also

New footage of Martha Mani Rantsofu's murder surfaces, citizens react as gunman caught on camera

User @Tebogo_Tebo said:

"It's my first time seeing a flat sea."

3 Briefly News articles about natural disasters

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Durban
Hot:
Ali siddiq Nhlanhla mkhwanazi Lolo wood Tsakani maluleke Lunathi mampofu