A social media account shared footage taken at a Durban beach, where the water was still, showing no sign of waves

The video taken by a beachgoer was shared on TikTok, where it caught the eyes of both the city residents and curious viewers

Social media users flooded the comments section, worried that the clip might have been representing the calm before the storm, while others assured them not to worry

A beachgoer captured the rare sight of a completely still Durban beach. Image: @frewbru

Source: TikTok

A rare sight of the Durban beach, sitting still with little movement and no waves, caused a massive debate among online community members.

The viral clip was shared by TikTok user @frewbru on 19 April 2026, where it gained over 3K comments from social media users who were concerned and some who joked about the scenery.

The video was taken from the beachfront, showing a quiet and peaceful beach, with not a single sign of a wave as the water remained still, even on the far end. The creator TikTok user @frewbru captured the post, confirming that there were waves on the day. They added that the beach was flat like a lake, something hey've never seen before as they moved from North Beach to New Pier, seeing no waves at all.

How waves work and why the matter

Ocean waves are mostly made by wind. As the wind blows across the water, it grabs the surface, turning small ripples into larger waves. These waves travel across the sea because of the tiny movements of water molecules, but they are eventually pulled back down by gravity. The Seafriends Marine Conservation and Education Centre explains that waves are very important. They note that they help mix oxygen into the water, move nutrients around for sea life, and even help control the world’s climate.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates about the waveless beach

The clip went viral, gaining 1.4M views and thousands of comments from social media users who shared mixed reactions. Many users were concerned. They said that before natural disasters such as a tsunami, the beach lies flat with no waves, and then the worst happens afterwards. Some were shocked at the sight and noted that it was their first time seeing a flat beach. Others, however, explained that the wind was what generated waves, saying that if the weather is calm, then the water would likely be still. One viewer jokingly said the wave machine was broken, noting that it would soon be sorted and that everything would return to normal.

Many social media users expressed concerns that the calm water was a bad omen. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @Yonela Lavisa commented:

"It was in that moment that the current quietly pulled me deeper into the ocean without me even realising. Luckily, a small wave helped me find my way back. I’ve learned to respect the silent waves, unless I’m on an island."

User @swazelihleee96 explained:

"Low tides, for every 6 hours and 32 minutes. We experience low tides and then high 🌊 tides."

Ashleigh Foxon shared:

"Eish, run. That doesn’t look good. Calm before the storm."

User @ 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞ᴏꜰᴠʀ6🇿🇦 explained:

"A flat ocean with no waves is usually just a sign of very calm weather conditions, light wind, stable air, and no storms nearby. It’s actually often seen as peaceful or even beautiful."

User @Jesné added:

"I’m concerned, go research what happens before a tsunami."

User @parkerspeter joked:

"The wave machine is broken; technicians are on it. The waves will be back to normal soon."

User @Tebogo_Tebo said:

"It's my first time seeing a flat sea."

3 Briefly News articles about natural disasters

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The South African Weather Service issued severe weather warnings for the KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape as the provinces have been hit by heavy snow and are expecting below-freezing temperatures.

Source: Briefly News