A rare weather spectacle featuring silent lightning was captured over KuGompo City, coinciding with a severe cold front sweeping the country

The video shared on Facebook left viewers feeling mystified and intrigued by the peaceful yet electrifying visual display

Social media users’ reactions ranged from religious interpretations to humorous theories, overall expressing awe

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A striking video captured a lightning display below dark clouds during the night. Image: Mark Crawford

Source: Facebook

An extraordinary display of silent lightning illuminated the night sky in the Eastern Cape, leaving locals searching for answers as a powerful cold front moved across provinces.

The clip was shared by Mark Crawford on his Facebook account on 20 April 2026, where it garnered massive views and a flood of comments from many viewers.

The post showed a display of lightning that seemed to be underneath the dark clouds as the footage was captured at night. This occurred without the sound of thunder, just a peaceful play of lights, which resembled disco lights. Facebook user Mark Crawford was amazed by the display and sought an explanation from other social media users in his caption. He, however, guessed that either Thor was having a dust-up or that strange things were really happening.

Cold front brings rain and potential snow to Mzansi

A strong front is sweeping across the country today, 21 April 2026, bringing a temperature drop and widespread rain. Heavy rainfall is expected over the Garden Route and parts of the Eastern Cape, while areas like the Western Cape and Drakensberg may experience light snow dusting. Snow Report South Africa urges residents to stay warm and take precautions as the cold weather system moves towards northern provinces.

Briefly News reached out to Mark Crawford for comment. At the time of publication, there was no response from him.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA debates the electrifying scenery

The clip gained massive views with over 300 social media users taking to the comments section to share their opinions. Many were in awe of the sight and wondered what could have caused the lightning show. A large portion of viewers in the region agreed that the storm intrigued them. One viewer said the sight was beyond any human ability to explain and associated the thunder with God's way of showing his beautiful creation. Some said they had never seen anything like it and admitted that it was beautiful and scary at the same time.

Viewers were shocked by the sight and said it looked scary and beautiful at the same time. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Abrie Pepler shared:

"We are watching this from our bedroom window in Chintsa East. Absolutely stunning."

User @Stormy Van Niekerk commented:

"That is God’s incredible creation - once again overflowing with beauty and power. Beyond any human ability to fully explain, yet still captivating every heart and set of eyes in absolute awe. Simply magnificent."

User @Janet Houghton Emett added:

"I think this storm had all of East London captivated! It was truly amazing."

User @Maryka Marnewick Terblanche commented:

"Absolutely stunning footage, scary but beautiful. Never seen anything like this."

User @Kim Rauff said:

"It was truly spectacular to watch! Brilliant footage, Mark!"

User @Nozi Xilinxa shared:

"You guys have sound. We are also watching the lightning, but it has no sound whatsoever."

3 Briefly News weather-related articles

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A resident captured the alarming moment large flames caused by strong winds moved toward a residential area during a windy afternoon in the Western Cape, leaving social media users praying for rain.

A woman’s uncontrolled joy amid an unexpected massive snowfall captivated audiences nationwide as she laughed while joining her equally happy colleagues.

Source: Briefly News