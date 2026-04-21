A video showed Afrikaners installing white crosses at a monument site in Limpopo, quickly sparking heated debate online

The Witkruis Monument has long been linked to remembrance of farm attack victims, making the moment emotionally charged and politically sensitive

The clip added fuel to ongoing conversations around race, memory, and how history is represented in South Africa

A short video posted online captured attention for all the wrong and right reasons at the same time. What started as a quiet moment at a well-known memorial site quickly turned into a national talking point. The setting alone carries deep emotional weight, and when footage like this surfaces, it rarely stays neutral for long. Within hours, the clip was being shared widely, with people interpreting it in very different ways depending on their perspective.

The picture showed Afrikaner installing crossses. Image: @abantu_media2k25

Source: TikTok

The video was posted on 20 April 2026 by @abantu_media2k25 and showed Afrikaners installing white crosses at the Witkruis Monument, located on the Ysterberg slope along the N1 between Mokopane and Polokwane in Limpopo, South Africa. The site is known as a memorial established in 2004, featuring thousands of white crosses representing victims of farm attacks. While it primarily reflects on white farmers who were killed, it also acknowledges victims from all racial groups affected by farm violence. The footage showed people placing crosses on the field, reinforcing the symbolic weight of the location.

The Witkruis Monument has always been a sensitive space in South Africa’s public memory, tied to discussions about farm attacks, safety, and historical interpretation. The video resurfaced broader debates around how different communities choose to remember violence and loss, especially in a country still navigating its post-apartheid identity.

Memory, politics and public reaction collide

The video by TikTok account @abantu_media2k25 also comes amid ongoing global and local debates about claims of white genocide in South Africa, which have been widely disputed and criticised as misinformation.

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Online responses were sharply split, with some people viewing the act as a form of remembrance and others seeing it as politically loaded. Many questioned the timing and symbolism, while others defended it as honouring victims of violence.

The screenshot on the left showed large crowds of Afrikaner farmers. Image: @abantu_media2k25

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Mm60ty wrote:

“That special treatment is gone… we are on the same level.”

Baz Muelelwa wrote:

“When you have money and nothing to do.”

FiftyOne49 wrote:

“These guys are seriously bored.”

Terrence wrote:

“Yes, we are all on the same level, but our brains work differently.”

Gqwashu wrote:

“Working overtime.”

Thosh wrote:

“How much did Elon Musk pay them?”

Thabothaba wrote:

“I’m happy we can confirm these are not graves but content creation. Very artistic.”

Takes wrote:

“Here we go again.”

Zama Xabadiya wrote:

“What have we done now again?”

Mgqumeni NN wrote:

“Terrible things are happening there.”

Zanele Sibisi wrote:

“Where is this? My friendly nyaope boys, we have work to do, transport will be organised.”

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Source: Briefly News