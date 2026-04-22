A woman from Dunoon shared the devastating condition as flooding left her home damaged and belongings soaked

Floodwater filled her house to knee height, leaving all her furniture, clothes and essentials completely soaked and wet

The viral TikTok video highlighted the ongoing impact of severe weather on vulnerable communities in Cape Town

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Heavy rains can be inconvenient for some, but for others, they can turn into a nightmare overnight. In Dunoon, one woman’s reality after recent downpours shows just how devastating the impact can be. Her video, shared shortly after the rains, captures the kind of damage that goes far beyond puddles and muddy streets.

The picture on the left showed Mihle posing in her home. Image: @mihlekate206

Source: TikTok

A woman from Dunoon has left social media users shaken after sharing footage of her home following heavy rainfall in the area. The video she posted on 20 April 2-26 showed her house flooded to knee height, turning what should have been a safe living space into something unrecognisable. Furniture is partially submerged, clothing is soaked, and everyday essentials appear ruined.

The flooding comes after intense rains hit parts of Cape Town, affecting roads, infrastructure and residential areas. In communities like Dunoon, where drainage systems and housing conditions can already be under strain, the impact is often far more severe.

Resident shares heartbreaking footage

Her video, posted under the account @mihlekate206 doesn’t just show water damage, it tells a bigger story about vulnerability. For many residents, recovering from such damage is not quick or easy. Replacing furniture, drying out belongings or even restoring a home can take time and resources that are not always available.

Online, viewers expressed sympathy and concern, with many calling for better infrastructure and support for affected communities. Others shared similar experiences, pointing out that flooding has become a recurring issue during heavy rain seasons. While the rain eventually stops, the aftermath lingers. And for residents like her, the real challenge begins after the water goes down, picking up the pieces and starting over. Briefly News reached out for comment and there was no response at the time of publication.

The screenshot on the left showed the heater she switched on. Image: @mihlekate206

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Faith Hlubikazi wrote:

“Is the heater on?”

Phumla wrote:

“Iyabaleka i video yakho, slow down next time. Translation: your video is too fast, slow down next time.)”

Batho wrote:

“Dunoon floods, not Cape Town floods my darling. Sorry.”

Helen wrote:

“Devastated, sorry chomi.”

Nanda wrote:

“Sis, please turn the heater off for your safety.”

ally asked:

“Update, did you guys get help?”

Zuki studio wrote:

“Please try and find another shelter mntase sana, coz it’s still going to rain, sorry.”

andreasus65 wrote:

“My sis take your things and move, it’s for the best for you.”

Myzoe wrote:

“This is bad, be strong.”

Vee Ludidi wrote:

“Oh man, I am so sorry.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about heavy rain

A Gauteng resident shared a video showing rainwater leaking into her apartment during a heavy storm, sparking reactions.

Three fatalities and one missing person were reported after floods in Mpumalanga, leaving South Africans devastated online.

Three young boys refused to let the stormy weather ruin their holiday fun by taking their surfboards out into an open surface in KwaZulu-Natal.

Source: Briefly News