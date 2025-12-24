Three young boys refused to let the stormy weather ruin their holiday fun by taking their surfboards out into an open surface in KwaZulu-Natal

The video shared on Facebook showed the trio sliding through a waterlogged yard in Southbroom as the rain poured down, impressing many online viewers

Social media users celebrated the children for finding joy in nature instead of staying indoors on electronic devices and praised the parents for allowing them

Young boys balanced on their surfboards while sliding through a slippery backyard in Southbroom. Image: Ninthgrid

Heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal were not enough to stop the holiday spirit for a group of adventurous boys, who took their fun outdoors.

The video was shared on Facebook by the account We Are South Africans, capturing the moment three boys turned their flooded backyard into a private water park.

The video started with the father, who was filming the action from the porch, letting the boys know that he was starting the recording. The boys who were enjoying themselves already showed off their impressive skills by sliding across the massive yard on their surfboards.

Boys will always be boys

The video shared by the Facebook account We Are South Africans showed the boys navigating the water by lying on their chests and even successfully surfing on their feet while the downpour continued. The boys looked happy as they repeated the activity, laughing in pure pleasure.

Many viewers loved that the boys were enjoying a childhood free from screens and technology. Image: Ketut Subayinto

SA loves the adventurous boys

The clip gained 2K likes and nearly 100 reactions from commenters who joined the conversation to applaud the boys for their determination to have fun. Many viewers noted that the young boys were given lemons and made lemonade by using the floodwater for their sport. Some users felt nostalgic and mentioned how the clip reminded them of their own childhoods. They highlighted a time when children did not rely on iPads or cellphones for entertainment and simply played outside.

User @Simphiwe Majola said:

"Reminds me of what we used to do while growing up in the township and rural areas as lastborns."

User @Va Chipunza shared:

"Turning lemons into lemonade."

User @Susan Scheepers added:

"I love how some people can always find something positive in any situation."

User @Michael Atkins commented:

"Ah, lekker (nice), the kids are playing outside. Yeah, leave those cellphones alone. Pure memories from our younger days."

User @Leach Carmen Leach said:

"At least something positive and memorable."

User @Claudia Lynn Sharbel-Fahry

"Only a surfer can make good out of a negative situation and find the humour in it. Be safe out there in KZN and surrounds."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

