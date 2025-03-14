A man shared a video of a university student walking calmly in the rain, mimicking Wits University's well-known student, famous for his slow, unbothered strolls in wet weather

In the clip shared on TikTok, the student was not bothered by others running from the rain as he continued his slow walk

Social media users were amused, with some advising that he walks slower to match the Wits 'Undertaker', while others joked that students had too much time on their hands

A varsity student strolled in the rain as it poured, leaving giggles online. Image: @yw.kabelo

Source: TikTok

University students are known for their playful antics, often sharing hilarious moments that entertain social media users. From lecture hall pranks to creative challenges, their lighthearted content frequently goes viral.

A young man, who posted the rain video on his TikTok page @yw.kabelo capturing the moment, adding to the growing admiration for Wits' famous 'Undertaker', Sfiso, who became popular for his slow, unbothered walks in the rain without an umbrella, unknowingly inspired others to follow in his footsteps, literally,

The young man walks in the rain

The clip shows the university student walking relaxed in the rain while wearing a 2Pac T-shirt. As heavy as the rain pours, other students can be seen dashing to find shelter, yet this student moves at a relaxed pace, seemingly unfazed.

His act was an attempt to mimic Sfiso, the well-known Wits student who often walks slowly, even in rainy weather, becoming somewhat of a legend on campus.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi comments on the man's video

The video left many social media users amused, with some advising the young man to walk even slower to truly embody Sfiso's style. Others laughed, saying he may try but there can only be one 'Undertaker'. Some playfully anticipated a rain challenge, joking that South Africans always find ways to entertain themselves, no matter the situation.

Whether it's stress from books or the need to create content, students never fail to keep social media buzzing with laughter. Their carefree and comedic approach to everyday moments makes for entertaining viewing.

A young man was advised to slow down while walking in the rain to resemble the undertaker. Image: @yw.kabelo

Source: TikTok

User @Phiwe_Malumane commented:

"Wits undertaker from Temu😭😂."

User @Una.007👷said:

"There's only one accurate direction 😂😫at Wits only."

User @Shai Blessing🇿🇦 shared:

"This one is like he gave up in life😂😂."

User @boitsi added:

"I knew it was not him the moment he rushed."

User @Danny Whitemash said:

"Mzansi we've got a new problem 👌🥺."

User @MK Melokuhle Vilakazi advised:

"You're walking fast yehlisa kancane (slow down a bit)🤣you might get it."

