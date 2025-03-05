“You Chose Nails, She Chose Pizza”: Student Eyes Roommate’s Food While Eating Noodles, SA Divided
- A video of students eating at the same time showed how they prioritised their money differently, as one enjoyed a pizza while the other ate noodles
- The lighthearted clip was captured by the roommate who was eating the noodles, filming the other sitting on her bed with her pizza, creating a relatable student moment
- Social media users flooded the comment section, debating spending habits, food-sharing etiquette, and how student life involved different budgeting choices
Student life is different for everyone. While some prioritise good meals, others invest in fashion, self-care or save their money to start small business ventures. These differences often lead to humorous yet relatable moments, as those who choose drip over food sometimes share how their choice of not prioritising food has them eating the same things often.
A video showing university roommates enjoying different meals in their room was shared online by TikTok user @joy.mkhonto3, sparking a massive debate on the video streaming platform.
The roommates enjoy their different meals
The short clip shows two roommates with contrasting meals. The one eating noodles films her other sitting on the bed, enjoying a Debonairs pizza with the box open in front of her. The video, captioned 'Roommate Chronicles' gives a glimpse into their student lifestyle, sparking various reactions from social media users.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA debates the student's meal options
The clip went viral on TikTok, attracting 1.5M views, 163K likes and over 2K comments from social media users who debated about the two students' lunches. Many noticed that the roommate eating noodles had a fresh manicure and pedicure, reminding her to fix her priorities.
Others said they wouldn't feel comfortable eating without sharing, while some pointed out that sharing should go both ways, noting that the one eating noodles could have also offered some of her meal.
User @NontobekoNgqulunga said:
"Another reason I didn’t wanna have a roommate😭."
User @RachelKomape added:
"You chose nails she chose pizza 🤷🏾♀️."
User @KhweziQuezy commented:
"I love how y'all spot that this one did self maintenance that shouldn't trouble the roommate, but she could have shared a slice or 2."
User @VuyoBooi added:
"No matter what, I will share. Andikwazi utya (I can't eat) without offering. 🥺."
User @Abi-Abigail shared:
"At least you did your nails girl😂😂😂. You had a choice."
User @Nonn said:
"You're not sharing your noodles with her either. The principle is sharing, whatever it may be."
