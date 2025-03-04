A Johannesburg woman shared a hilarious video of a taxi ride where passengers had to hold onto a broken door after it was removed and placed inside

The viral TikTok clip was shared using a popular sound that speaks of seeing each other in the grave, making it funnier

Social media users were in stitches after watching the clip, with some joking about the absence of traffic officers, wondering why they were never around when taxis pull off such stunts

A lady filmed a taxi driver and a male passenger unhooking a loose taxi door, placing it inside the taxi. Image: @katso_muoe

Source: TikTok

TikTok has been buzzing with a viral trend called 'Emathuneni', which features shocking and hilarious moments inside taxis and cars, often leaving passengers questioning their survival. The phrase, meaning 'at the graves', perfectly captures the near-death experiences that have social media users both entertained and horrified. The video from a Johannesburg lady takes the challenge to new heights.

The woman, TikTok user @katso_muoe, shared her jaw-dropping experience in a taxi that had online users rolling on the floor with laughter.

The taxi drives without a door

The clip shows the taxi driver and a male passenger unhooking the door from the frame after it got loose. Instead of pulling to the side and waiting for another taxi to arrive and take his passengers, the driver and the male passenger lift it and shove it inside the vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The taxi, which is not full, accommodates the door perfectly and commuters inside hold it tightly as the taxi continues its trip, completely doorless.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA stunned by the taxi video

The video gained traction, reaching nearly 315K views, 22K likes and 1.8K comments from viewers who were crying from laughter. Many crowned the clip the ultimate ‘Emathuneni’ moment, while others shared that they would never skip clips from the viral sound.

The video's humour and relatability made it an instant hit, proving that South African taxis were truly in a league of their own.

A lady was asked many questions after sharing a video of a taxi that had a problem along her journey. Image: @katso_muoe

Source: TikTok

User @LondyM_28 commented:

"I need to save this video so that I show my boss in case I am late at work 😂😂."

User @Snera_ said:

"After watching so many emathuneni videos this one takes the cup 😂😂."

User @Nash shared:

"At this point just leave the door at home 😂😂."

User @boitumelob28 added:

"You guys even helped to put the door back?😭."

User @Nothando said:

"I love how passengers are always calm in these videos, they are so understanding 😂."

User @Mapule Phetla shared:

Hai No! ke movie mos (it's a movie) 😭."

3 Briefly News articles about taxis

An American man humorously embraced life as a Cape Town taxi driver, playfully interacting with a passenger while his son worked as a gaartjie, sparking giggles online.

A woman filmed a taxi in Jozi displaying a learner driver sign, sparking amusement and a debate online as social media users tried to make sense of what they were seeing.

A warm-hearted taxi driver met a female driver in traffic and invited her to Dunoon township, near Century City, reassuring her that she would be safe with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News