A woman recorded a taxi driving through Johannesburg with a learner driver sign, sparking amusement and debate online

The video went viral after it was shared on TikTok as online users came up with many theories trying to make sense of what they were seeing

Social media users were entertained and puzzled by the unusual sight, while others speculated that the taxi was in full operation and driven by a learner

A woman captured a taxi she was driving behind with a big learner driver sign. Image: lalla_brown

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg woman spotted something unexpected on the road: a taxi displaying a learner driver (L) sign. Amused by the bizarre sight, she recorded a video and shared it on social media, where it went viral.

The video posted on TikTok by user @lalla_brown had many people laughing while others debated whether the taxi was truly operating with an inexperienced driver.

The learner taxi driver cruises around Johannesburg

The clip by @lalla_brown shows a taxi driving along Joburg streets. Unlike some taxis that speed through traffic light intersections, this taxi driver stops when the light turns amber before it gets red and waits like other cars.

Watch the Tiktok video below:

Mzansi debates about the clip

The viral video gained 1.3M views, 56K views and almost 2K comments from social media users who filled the feed with humour and curiosity. Some joked that in Jozi, anything was possible, even learner drivers in taxis, while others pointed out that the taxis were likely not in service, citing the absence of a visible taxi association and its distinctive blue plates.

A babe had Mzansi entertained after sharing a clip taken while driving in Jozi. Image: @lalla_brown

Source: TikTok

User @nomsamakhubela shared:

"First time in the history 😂😂."

User @John Moseja added:

"Imagine taking a ride then you just realise when you are already inside that 😂😂."

User @khombisilenyide asked:

"But what do you mean by learner driver? Nenzani lapho egoli (what are you guys doing in Johannesburg)?"

User @Precious NolwazieMa said:

"Maybe it's a family car and it's driven by the mother🥺."

User @Mthoja20 commented:

"South African ihlezi izokumangaza (will amaze you)🤣🤣."

User @calalesendemagadlela SAID:

"But no stick for association group this is not transport for uphakathi 😂😂."

Source: Briefly News