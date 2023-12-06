A Mzansi woman's hilarious TikTok video captured the relatable struggle of a fellow passenger using her shoulder as a pillow on a taxi ride

The video quickly went viral, with netizens offering witty comments and turning the woman's misfortune into a comedic goldmine

Some joked about the stranger being her soulmate, while others suggested she'd found herself a free husband

A woman had netizens in stitches after showing a stranger falling asleep on her. Image: @nonhletavie

A Mzansi woman's hilarious TikTok video is making waves online, capturing the relatable struggle of unwanted taxi snuggles.

The video shows the woman, clearly uncomfortable, as a fellow passenger decides to take a snooze, using her shoulder as their personal pillow.

Video captures pain of unwanted shoulder nap

Her awkward facial expressions tell the whole story: amusement, annoyance, and the desperate desire to be anywhere else. The caption:

"I need a car this is abuse. I don't even know this man," perfectly encapsulates the plight of anyone who's ever been stuck in a similar situation.

Netizens were quick to chime in with witty comments, turning the woman's misfortune into a comedic goldmine.

Mzansi amused by the woman's experience

While the woman's experience might not have been the most pleasant, her willingness to share it (and poke fun at herself) has brought laughter and relatable humour to Mzansi's online community.

So next time you find yourself stuck next to a sleepy stranger on public transport, remember: it could go viral!

Abuti TM wrote:

"That's your soulmate right there - unkulunkulu akaphi ngesandla dadewethu ."

Vuyoe commented:

"Khohlwa imoto usuthole umnyeni wena♥️."

Nyambose commented:

"Lol thatha umkhenyana."

user3115290760956 replied:

"Inhlanhla yalendoda ngyayidinga."

Official_Mshengu said:

"Futhi munenkinga thenga imoto."

luckyboymathe commented:

"Umuntu wakho lowo forever yena."

