A young man’s heart almost stopped when he was in a taxi with a sleepy driver

The TikTok video showed the gent’s driver dosing off while the car was at full speed

Netizens assured him that this is not unexpected behaviour by the infamous vehicle operators

A South African was worried when the taxi driver dozed off in a TikTok video. Image: @lonwabo.ii.ii

When you think it is an extreme sport to be in the same car with the taxi driver, the unexpected happens. A gentleman was uncomfortable when his taxi driver fell asleep behind the wheel!

Taxi driver falls asleep in TikTok video

The young man, @lonwabo.ii.ii, posted the video on his TikTok account. The taxi driver is seen dosing off in the taxi while on the road in the clip. Taxi drivers have done questionable things like driving without brakes, and this experience took the cake for the young man. Watch the video here:

South Africans share jokes over video

Netizens were not at all surprised that taxi drivers who were operating their vehicles behave in this manner.

Harold RHarold imagined the conversation between the driver and passenger.

“I knew this route since you were born."

Kwgokokiiy said:

“Don’t worry, it’s on autopilot. It will drive itself.”

Tshedimoshomalatji knew how this felt.

“I’ve been there before. Not a pleasant experience.”

Lusanda had a theory.

“Driver was at groove right before a trip.”

Sane Shabalala had an idea.

“Wake him up!”

Kuhgle_dlamini_ was confident.

“Nah, he’s shaking. Relax, boy. He knows what he’s doing.”

Welly Dliwayo remarked:

“Self-drive taxi is advanced.”

Woman endures horrible taxi ride in TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a young woman went on a date in a broken-down taxi.

The lady shared a video of her experience with her followers. She also told Briefly News that the ride was not so bad, even though the vehicle was ravaged and she had to hold on to the door. She also mentioned that she did not go back home in the cab.

