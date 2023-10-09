A man from Phalaborwa chased a hyena in his car as he was driving home late at night

The gent’s TikTok video shows him essentially pursuing the animal, which was running from him and his car

Netizens joked that the hyena was a shapeshifting woman from Limpopo

South Africans believe that the hyena a Phalaborwa man chased was a woman who changed forms.

Source: TikTok

The wild animals in Mzansi seem to want to get to know the rest of the country. More and more animal sightings are being reported. A man found himself chasing a hyena in his car at night in Phalaborwa, pointing out how unsafe it has become on the streets.

Man chases hyena in TikTok video

@speak.out.phalabo posted the video of himself chasing a hyena on TikTok. He wasn’t chasing it in the technical sense, but he was driving behind it, and the animal was running away.

What a hyena is doing in such a public area is not something one would like to get used to, especially considering how dangerous hyenas are. Watch the video here:

Netizens make jokes about the hyena

Netizens, in South African fashion, watching the scared hyena run, found the humour in the seriousness.

Drake said:

“Chasing a wild animal while bumping amapiano. Is this normal in Phalaborwa?”

Sir Maxwell wrote:

“Never, this is not a hyena. We know what Limpopo is capable of. It’s some old woman who got lost."

Fizzy725 imagined:

“Tomottow it’s gonna tell other hyenas that it was wild last night.”

Realeboha asked:

“I see the hyena, but give us the track ID.”

Abuti Ramsy was not shocked.

“Well, Phalaborwa is surrounded by nature reserves, so this is expected.”

Mag Andre Nzooh II had a theory.

“What are the odds that this is someone’s grandma? Just asking nje.”

Bra Don was mad.

“Mxm. That’s why my grandmother came back tired this morning.”

L.O.T exclaimed:

“Imagine coming back from the groove and finding this on the street. You become sober immediately.”

Amariah_K enquired:

“Okay, but what if it turned around and got on your dashboard?”

Mahlatse Spalane added:

“And then all of a sudden, it turns into a human being after making a turn.”

Mouton_gw was surprised.

“Strange. Hyenas are social and move in packs. Why is this strong and healthy one out on its own?”

Man cuddles hyenas in video

