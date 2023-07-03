This man casually plays with hyenas, and a cute video of him with his furry friends went viral

TikTok user @lionluke3 shared a video of him playing with Alex the hyena, and it got over 17.2 million views

Mzansi people were blown away as a hyena is not an animal most people dare to cross

Hyenas are not an animal you’d hear most people calling cuddly. This man rolls on the floor with them as if they were cuddly teddy bears, and Mzansi is shocked!

This brave man shared a video of him playing with Alex the hyena, and it got over 17.2 million views. Image: TikTok / @lionluke3

Source: TikTok

It is common to see people in South Africa walking with lions and stroking cheetahs, but rolling around with hyenas is definitely not something you see every day.

Brave man cuddles hyenas, goes TikTok viral

TikTok user @lionluke3 shared a video of himself stroking, hugging and playing with a hyena, and the clip got over 17.2 million views! He calls the hyena Alex.

The man looks in his element, and the hyena is as happy as can be. Take a look at this moment:

Mzansi people outright say it is a big no for them

While some admired the animal, others made it clear that you can miss them on this one. Hyenas are not an animal. Many run at the opportunity of confronting.

Read some of the comments:

AndrewAllen1985 loved it:

“Awww, now this has to be the sweetest, cutest thing I've ever seen in my life what a beautiful moment ”

Jeremy Smith761 said:

“Terrifying yet wonderful.”

Robot shared:

“All creatures are love at their base ❤️”

The Hobby Shop NJ said:

“I don’t think, no wait, I know I’m not that trusting. Cute, though.”

Jerami Dugan dropped facts:

“Strongest bite pound for pound of any mammal!”

