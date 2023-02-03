One woman went viral for casually walking past a huge pack of hyenas and got thousands of reactions

The TikTok of the brave lady went viral as she fearlessly made her way past the notorious wild animals

Online users could not stop raving about the lady's daring stunt while carrying a heavy load at night in the wild

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A viral TikTok video shows how one lady did not panic when she came across many hyenas. The woman was on her way home after collecting necessities for her household.

A woman walks past a pack of hyenas without a worry in the world as she was carrying a load of firewood. Image: TikTok/survival_animals

Source: UGC

Online users could not believe how the woman did not hesitate after seeing the hyenas. Peeps also marvelled at the fact that she did all this at night.

TikTok of woman walking past hyena pack goes viral

A TikTok video shows a woman carrying firewood on her head and a jerrycan while walking past hyenas at night. These potentially vicious hyenas did not seem to bother her and looked more scared of her. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans react to woman's fearless display walking past the hyenas

People could not stop going on about the brave lady. The woman's daring feat in the viral video inspired online users. Some people in the comments said that hyenas typically don't attack things that look tall. This is a fact confirmed by the Kenya Wildlife Service, which advises a person to look big and scary in case of a hyena attack.

Nkanyiso Njabulo Mdlalose commented:

"Do they know her personally or something? It's like they saying, hey move that's aunty Patty, she'll mess you up."

Behzat Hussein commented:

"Most people wouldn't do that in daytime with normal dog."

user156273894056776 commented:

"The extras of National Geographic documentaries taking a break between shoots."

doflamingo commented:

"That's the most gangster thing I have ever seen this year."

Arian commented:

"A hyena won't attack you if you look really tall, I've known that ever since I was a kid and watched The Gods Must Be Crazy."

Bikalpa Ghimire commented:

"You ask married men,why are they so afraid of their wives"

"Looked personal": Leopard attacks taxi by jumping over fence, peeps terrified

Briefly News previously reported that a leopard went viral after it tried to attack a moving vehicle. The wild animal showed off its agility as it leapt over a fence.

Online users reacted to seeing the video and many were terrified. Other online users imagined everything that could have gone wrong if the car window was open.

A leopard jumped over a high fence to attack a moving taxi. The TikTok video got millions of views as it showed people what effective hunters big cats are.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News