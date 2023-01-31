A TikTok video with over 20 000 views depicting South African traffic cops had people in the comments laughing in tears

The clip shows an accurate and hilarious exchange between an impatient driver and an unbothered officer

The TikTok star says there might be a part 2 on the way as the people want more of his brilliant acting

"And my taxes pay who? Your maid?" @tadeusofficial/TikTok

South African TikTok star @tadeusofficial had people in tears with his accurate impression of a traffic cop. The video has been viewed over 200 000 times so far and most people think the acting was a little too accurate.

The TikTok had hilarious quotables galore

We've all been there or seen it happen to someone else. Getting pulled over by a South African traffic cop for absolutely no reason, only for the officer to take their sweet time inspecting the vehicle.

One thing about South African traffic cops, though? They are always armed with great clap backs. Tadéus hilariously captured that in an exchange when the impatient driver tells the officer that he pays her salary because "he pays taxes".

"And my taxes pays who?" she asked. "Your maid?"

You can see it all in the video below:

With over 930 comments at the time of publishing, the video had South Africans rolling with laughter.

@Nhlanhla Bam quoted:

“And you taking me with an Apul phone. I’m happy cause the pictures are SuperB.”

@Miss Phiwekuhle said:

"Not the Flag flying around your neck."

@Noma added:

"That lady is legendary."

@Nangamso Puwani said:

"Lmao, you just made my day."

And it seems like this won't be the last time we see the officer as Tadéus later commented:

"PART 2 IS COMING"

