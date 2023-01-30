A woman who is struggling to get water in Johannesburg showed people what is coming out of her water tap

The lady shared pictures and videos showing that her water has a colourful tint to it

Online users were left curious about what could be going wrong with the country's water supply as others showed their blue water

A woman showed people that the water is running blue. The lady wanted to get a glass of water but was astonished to see that it did not look normal.

A woman showed that she had blue water coming out of her tap at home in Johannesburg. Image: @_ntombim_.

Online users were confused after seeing what the lady was getting from her tap. The lady's post went viral as people had questions about the tap water.

Woman shows people that Joburg's water supply turned blue

A lady shared a picture on Twitter with her tap running to show that it was coming out blue. The Twitter user had many questions, while others were perplexed by her first post about the water.

South Africans react to Joburg's blue tap water

Water has been getting cut off in some South African neighbourhoods. People were disturbed when the tweep posted a video showing water coming out of the tap with a blue tint. Some had jokes about the colourful water and another person shared a clip of the same blue water running in Durban.

@SiyakholwaVuso commented:

"The DA marking their territory."

@lelowhatsgood commented:

"Blue water, tigers on the loose, nonchalant and unknown mayors. What’s happening in this city?"

@TshepoOrlan_ commented:

"It lookss aesthetic."

@Yolandasibuyi commented:

"I thought this was Powerade."

@Mbonjeni1 commented:

"If you're vaccinated, drink, trust the science."

@Fanele_Ndaba commented:

"I would’ve added ice, slapped on a straw and been done with it."

@Muni_ficent commented:

"Not gonna lie, it looks good though."

