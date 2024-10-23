A woman on TikTok made Mzansi emotional after she honoured her mother in a lengthy heartfelt post

The woman was in her feelings when she drafted the beautiful piece of how her single mother raised her

Social media users bawled their eyes out in the comments section and praised the mom for stepping up to the challenge of raising a child alone

A woman flooded TikTok with Mzansi's tears as she thanked her mom for enduring every challenge just to show up for her daughter.

Mzansi melted after a lady acknowledged and honoured her hardworking single mother. Image: @u_zziii

Source: TikTok

The lady shared pictures of herself standing next to her mommy, wearing all three of her graduation belts.

Lady honours single mom in TikTok post

A third-time graduate flexed her regalia while standing next to the person who fuelled her ambition to become something better in life. The woman showed off her heroic mom, who raised her alone while selling secondhand clothing on the streets.

The vendor took on the challenge of being a single mother and saw her baby graduate from university three times. The lady honoured her mommy in a lengthy and emotional TikTok post:

"I was raised by money made from selling secondhand clothing. I'm celebrating my third belt this week. This was all made possible by this woman. Nothing would have happened if it wasn't for umama nalamasekeni awadayisayo. Ngiyabonga Nyambose.”

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's emotional post honouring mom

Social media users were touched by the sweet message:

@Mo_6009 advised:

"Please hug her for the longest and tell her you appreciate her. In that long hug, she might try to run and hold her. They have a lot to release since they sacrificed a lot for us. I wish you all the best in this life journey."

@KeThogie wished the lady well:

"Congratulations, ma'am. May you see the fruits of your dedication so that your mom can live and see the goodness of God in this lifetime. Be blessed and take care of Mama."

@Laure🦄 commented:

"Congratulations. Moms should live forever, I swear."

@mashange.2k shared:

"A true definition of anything is possible; congratulations, stranger."

@callhertitan commented:

"Not me relating to this. I'm doing my second year this year, and I can't wait for her to see me graduate. Please hug Mommy a little longer, sis."

