An emotional lady told the story of how sour her graduation day started after the university refused her entry to the special ceremony

Londiwe Fakude got the disappointment of her life when she arrived late and could not walk across the stage to accept her degree

She wept as she realised her time mismanagement, but the day was not a complete disaster as her loved ones ended it with a bang

A lady from Durban shared the sad story of being turned away by the university on her graduation day.

Mzansi had mixed reactions towards a woman denied the chance to graduate at the Durban University of Technology. Image: @londiwefakude

Londiwe Fakude was a few minutes late for her graduation ceremony and missed the opportunity to walk across the stage to accept her qualification.

Mzansi reacts to lady unable to attend graduation

Durban University of Technology is known for its strict time management rules, especially regarding graduation ceremonies. A student at the university, Londiwe Fakude, was turned away after arriving a couple of minutes late to her graduation ceremony.

The event organisers showed no mercy to the latecomers and proceeded to entertain the guests who arrived on time. Londiwe was emotional and cried her eyes out after realising she missed the chance to kneel before the Vice Chancellor and walk across the stage to collect her qualification.

Luckily, she had company. Her friend took stellar pictures of her in her regalia, and they waited for the ceremony to end before she could collect her certificate and go home.

When she arrived home, her family surprised her with a stunning luncheon, during which they celebrated her colossal achievement.

Mzansi reacts to lady denied entry to graduation ceremony

Social media users were taken on a rollercoaster ride and experienced highs and lows with Londiwe’s story and commented:

@Itumeleng assured the lady:

"You will never be late for anything now."

@Sandile MKhabela sided with the university:

"Guys, the rules are clear, and they are told to everyone. There are three places you never get late; on your graduation, your wedding and a job interview. Rules are rules."

@Smarties🍓was grateful to her uni for their generosity:

"I was extremely late, yet I was allowed to enter; thank you, Unisa."

@Jessica Mashaba cheered the lady on:

"Congratulations, and you are beautiful oksalayo."

@K_h_u_m_o__ was not impressed with the comments section:

"The comments? People are so mean, nonetheless congratulations mami."

@Mrs Sithole to you reminded her:

"Time is very important!"

