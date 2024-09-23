A pupil was embarrassed by her date for her matic ball dance in a viral video making rounds online

Social media users alleged that the young man arrived drunk at the ball, which raised eyebrows

People reacted to the footage as they rushed to the comments to drag the schoolboy for his actions

One young lady in Mzansi went viral on social media, leaving many people in their feelings.

A girl was humiliated by her matric dance partner in a TikTok video. Image: @4starninja

Girl gets embarrassed by her matric dance date

The stunner, who was excited about her big day, was quickly ruined by her partner. The clip shared by TikTok user @4starninja shows the schoolgirl arriving for her matric ball dance. Before hopping onto the red carpet, the babe fell with her date while the driver drove off.

It is also alleged that the Grade 12 pupil's date arrived at the ball "drunk," which resulted in him falling over on the red carpet as they made their way to capture their photos.

The hun looked highly annoyed by her matric dance date, as seen in the viral video, which left many people in their feelings. The clip caught the attention of South African netizens as it clocked many views, thousands of likes, and comments.

SA drags the schoolboy for his actions

Mzansi netizens were not impressed with the pupil's act, as many called him out on his behaviour at the matric ball dance.

Nicole said:

"I hope she’s okay, man .. MD really means a lot to us girls."

Krasivyy added:

"He ruined her matric dance for real."

Luthando943 wrote:

"He did my friend wrong."

4 the love of G expressed:

"Bruhhh, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, ekanjena, it gets ruined like this? I would never be ok, actually."

Problematic_Much was touched:

"This is so sad, ngl. I hope she’s okay."

