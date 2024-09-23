Two students arrived in style for their matric ball, and entrance wowed and impressed many online users

The footage captured the attention of many, gearing loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

South Africans reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments to gush over the pair while others expressed their thoughts

The Grade 12 learners of 2024 are pulling all the stunts for their matric ball dance entrance, and boy, they are killing it!

Grade 12 pupils arrived in a truck for their matric dance in a TikTok video. Image: @sarahmaloka1

Source: TikTok

Matric dance entrance wows SA

The TikTok video shared by @sarahmaloka1 shows two pupils arriving in style for their MD. The pair were dropped off in a construction site truck, giving them a fairy tale vibe. The young lady rocked a blue dress, and her date wore a black suit with a blue tie.

@sarahmaloka1's footage amazed many people on the internet, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform within two days of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is impressed by the matric dance entrance

South Africans loved the creativity that many Grade 12 learners had displayed for their matric dance entrance for 2024, and many raved over the pupils' video, saying:

Mozzie

"The most expensive car."

S.M.V.P was amused:

"This generation is happy, and no one can change them."

Nay was impressed:

"The year 2024 MD spirit is 100000% creative."

Just_lola.a commented

"They are so unbothered."

MamaAndile gushed over the pair saying:

"So beautiful."

Sikhumbuzomthemb4 simply said:

"Ama 2k are a different bread."

Grade 12 pupil gets resuscitated for matric ball entrance, video raises eyebrows

Briefly News previously reported that ama2ks surely know how to go all out for their matric ball dance, and one learner displayed just that in a TikTok video while making rounds online.

The footage shared by TikTok user @andzani36ii shows a Grade 12 learner being dropped off in an ambulance. The stunner played dead, and the paramedics tried to resuscitate her. Once she was resuscitated, she woke up and made hilarious gestures.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News