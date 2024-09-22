A tiktok video shows a matriculant who was trying to do an epic matric dance entry by using a supercar

Things went wrong in the blink of an eye as they drove the luxury car at the school event with spectators present

Online users were entertained by the video showing how things quickly went wrong for the matric dance attendees

One TikTok video shows students being driven to her matric dance. They used a luxury car to drive into the event to create a memorable night's day.

A TikTok video of a student's matric dance entrance with a Ferrari went viral after they crashed. Image: @christaylor542

Source: TikTok

Online users flooded the comments when disaster struck in the video. The post on TikTok got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

Student comes to matric dance in Ferrari

In a TikTok video by @christaylor542, a matriculant was driven to her matric dance in a red Ferrari. Unfortunately, the driver drove her into a ditch instead as a crowd of people watched. SEE the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA amused by Ferrari accident at matric dance

People could not help but crack jokes about the young lady's experience at the matric dance. Online users joked and speculated about the cost of the damage caused by the accident. Read the comments below:

Happy in Durban 🇿🇦 commented:

"This looks like a R20k damage only."

Ggiacomo Rondinelli wrote:

"That deposit is toast."

Kfc.fboys said:

"I know oom gonna be mad mad."

NickiNix remarked:

"I'm invested now, how did Tannie get out."

Ayesha Jakoet said:

"And this is why you don’t lend your supercar to anyone."

Sitch.c was amused:

"Tannie was too in the moment."

Pupil gets resuscitated for matric ball entrance

Briefly News previously reported that Ama2ks surely know how to go all out for their matric ball dance, and one learner displayed just that in a TikTok video while making rounds online.

The footage shared by TikTok user @andzani36ii shows a Grade 12 learner being dropped off in an ambulance. The stunner played dead, and the paramedics tried to resuscitate her. Once she was resuscitated, she woke up and made hilarious gestures.

@andzani36ii's clip entertained many people on the internet, while others did not seem quite impressed with the matric pupil's dramatic entrance.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News