A young girl went viral on social media with her matric dance entrance, and people were left with mixed reactions

The footage grabbed the attention of many, gearing loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the babe's antics as they rushed to the comments, expressing their thoughts

Ama2ks surely know how to go all out for their matric ball dance, and one learner displayed just that in a TikTok video while making rounds online.

A Grade 12 learner got resuscitated for matric dance entrance in a TikTok video. Image: @andzani36ii

Source: TikTok

Pupil gets resuscitated for matric dance

The footage shared by TikTok user @andzani36ii shows a Grade 12 learner being dropped off in an ambulance. The stunner played dead, and the paramedics tried to resuscitate her. Once she was resuscitated, she woke up and made hilarious gestures.

@andzani36ii's clip entertained many people on the internet, while others did not seem quite impressed with the matric pupil's dramatic entrance. While taking to TikTok, @andzani36ii simply said:

"Best 2024 matric dropoff."

The video caught the attention of netizens, garnering over 2 million views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the clip below:

SA has mixed feelings over matric dance entrance

Mzansi netizens reacted to the hun antics as they headed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Prudyy.M said:

"Matric dance is no longer matric dancing shame."

Daisy Karabo asked:

"Ambulance e batlang d matric dance?"

Londi'khaya wrote:

"Dramatic entrance."

Thabby.setai commented:

"Abuse of state resources."

User expressed:

"She took "drop dead gorgeous" to heart ( she ate, I don't care)."

