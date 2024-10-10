One young babe took to social media to showcase her humble beginnings, and peeps were impressed

A South African woman recently shared a heartwarming glimpse of her humble beginnings on social media.

A South African woman unveiled her humble beginnings in a TikTok video. Image: @phiwonhlabathi

Woman shows off humble beginnings

A TikTok video uploaded by @phiwonhlabathi shows the lady who has a one-room house, and her place looked quite empty with only a few essential things.

The hun had few kitchen appliances and no bed, but a little black cloth was placed on the floor as her bed. @phiwonhlabathi went on to showcase her shoes and bags and where she put her clothes. The young babe's story struck a chord with those who understood the value of determination and the beauty of starting from humble origins.

@phiwonhlabathi's clip was well received and became a hit on TikTok, generating many views, thousands of likes and comments.

SA shares heartfelt encouragement

The response from the Mzansi netizens was overwhelming. Comments were poured in, filled with encouragement and support for her to continue pushing forward.

Black Diamond said:

"Me, I am proud of you. This is where I started."

Siwe_M2 added:

"Very important moved out in 2022 and am still cruising nicely."

Khonile msimanga

"It's scary at the beginning, but kuyajwayeleka."

Boy_Mom wrote:

"So proud of you, my friend."

Octavia Ralefatane gushed over the babe's home, saying:

"I love this."

wonder_@484 commented:

"It begins of life, time soon thumbs up........ hang in there, dear."

