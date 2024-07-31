A Cape Town young woman shared her humble beginnings as she moved to a new apartment

The lady captured her place that didn't have a lot of stuff given that she just moved in

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the girl with positive messages

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A young woman showed off her new place. Images: @mihleangel0

Source: TikTok

A young lady took to her TikTok account and shared a video of her humble beginnings.

In the clip she shared, @mihleangel0 can be seen entering her new rental apartment. She visibly just moved it. She doesn't have much in the place except the stuff that was there when she arrived.

The young lady has not bought a bed for herself. She captured how she used her blankets to make her bed. She also showed the bathroom which was also empty.

Young girlie shows off humble beginnings

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

TikTokker share congratulatory messages

The video garnered over 1k likes, with many online users sharing positive messages.

@Esii Soga said:

"Hey doll can you plss plug me with the place 🥺 ."

@Thami wrote:

"We all started there. At least you have a TV. All the best moving forward👌💐."

@Mpho Mojoman encouraged:

"It really gets better😂😅 congratulations on your new home...its gonna be amazing🥰🥰."

@Nwabisa Koti loved:

"Congratulations sisi😍♥️you had the strength to get the place, a win is a win🫰🏾🥹."

@Teboho Tenyane commented:

"A huge congratulations on making it this far and this is a journey you’ll love and remember for the rest of your life 😁."

@Sibongiseni shared:

"A roof over your head and it's a beautiful start up 😌more grace to come."

@TatDiya said:

"One of the best stages in life 🥹. everything that follows this will be lyrics of your own song ♥️."

Young girl shows off living space

In another story, Briefly News reported about a 21-year-old who flexed her living space.

Durban-based 21-year-old Thando Mkhize Khabazela shared the images on a Facebook group called "Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen." she shared Facebook pictures of her sleeping area and a space she used as a kitchen, which received close to 10,000 reactions and thousands of comments.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News