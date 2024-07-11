A woman proudly took to social media to show off her stunning one-room rental living space

The lady's place had a touch of modernity, it was neat, and the colours were beautifully coordinating

The online community reacted to the hun's one room, with many showering the lady with positive messages

A woman flexed her stunning one-room. Images: @Portia Lekomanyane

Source: Facebook

A woman took to social media to show off her rental place. The online users loved her one room.

Portia Lekomanyane posted photos of her living space in a popular Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The place was impressively neat and well-organised.

Portia's place had a modern touch. The one-room featured her neatly made bed, one sofa with a flat-screen television and a small coffee table. She also captured her kitchen space with a lovely white cupboard, fridge, kettle, microwave and a stove.

Woman shows off rental place

See the Facebook pictures below:

Netizens show love to the woman's place

The post garnered over 7k likes, with many online users loving the woman's place.

@Tebogo Mogope commented:

"Yho Portia this is 101% out of 100%...even Sandton places doesn't look this good. I'm in love you got good taste."

@Thlogi M Mokhatsi loved:

"This is beautiful ❤️."

@Tumi Tets shared:

"This looks so beautiful though. Your room looks slightly smaller than mine and I can't even place things so neatly, I'm still deciding where to put what how yoh ."

@Tshepang Mogashwa asked:

"Love it, where did you buy your cupboard dear."

@Grace Gee Gondwe was impressed:

"You deserve a wuuuuu shamenice clean beautiful ."

@Matshidiso Lebo stanned:

"Amazing ."

@Khanyie Kwintshi admired:

"Everything is on point I love it."

